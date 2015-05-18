Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900)

LONDON - Chelsea travel to West Bromwich Albion with both sides in a relaxed mood, Chelsea having won the title and the Baggies safe in mid-table. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Home venue likely to be announced for new Los Angeles team

LOS ANGELES - Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and U.S. soccer great Mia Hamm Garciaparra will be among the joint owners of the fledgling Los Angeles Football Club who will appear at a news conference where a home venue is expected to be announced for a new Major League Soccer franchise, scheduled to begin competing in the league in 2017. (SOCCER-MLS/LOSANGELES (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

GOLF

LPGA Tour: Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 18)

Lee seeks first LPGA win after weather delays finish

Australia's Minjee Lee, seeking her first LPGA tournament win, will take a four-stroke lead over American Alison Lee into the final holes of the rain-delayed Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Rangers bidding for another home win

The New York Rangers go for a 2-0 start against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Cardinals, Mets clash in New York

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the New York Mets in a mouth-watering showdown between National League divisional leaders that features top pitchers John Lackey (Cardinals) and Matt Harvey (Mets) in one of the seven games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Geneva Open, Geneva (to 24)

WTA: Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Monday is a rest day for the riders before Tuesday's 10th stage. Merit stories.