Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Blatter could remain as FIFA head, close adviser tells Sky

Sepp Blatter is actively considering reversing his promise to stand down as FIFA president, one of his advisers has told Sky News.

Morocco denies bribe allegations over 1998 World Cup bid

Morocco's football federation has denied allegations the country paid a bribe to a FIFA executive during its unsuccessful bid to host the 1998 World Cup.

Copa America

Venezuela come of age at Copa America

After years of being the whipping boys of South American football, Venezuela prove they have come of age by beating Colombia at the Copa America.

Chile seeks place in last eight of Copa America

Hosts Chile look to secure their place in the knock-out stages of the Copa America with victory over Mexico at Santiago's national stadium while Ecuador take on Bolivia in Valparaiso.

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Hosts Canada vie with Netherlands and China to reach knockout stage

The final matches of group play start with four games. In Group A, Canada, Netherlands and China are battling for two spots. China plays New Zealand, while Canada and Netherlands face each other. Group B is more clear cut, with powerhouse Germany and Norway likely to advance. Germany meets Thailand, while Norway faces Ivory Coast.

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a third day of medals competitions in the Azeri capital on Monday.

GOLF

Spieth, Day to discuss U.S. Open prospects at Chambers Bay

Masters champion Jordan Spieth and Australian Jason Day are among those scheduled to hold news conferences at the U.S. Open, the second major of the year, which is being staged for the first time in the Pacific Northwest -- on the links-style Chambers Bay layout.

Mahan looks to Merion for Chambers Bay mindset

Two years ago, Hunter Mahan went into the final round of the U.S. Open at Merion one stroke off the pace and held a share of the lead with four holes to go before falling back into a tie for fourth. That remains his best finish in a major and he is banking on using that experience at Merion to his advantage when he tees off in Thursday's opening round at Chambers Bay.

NHL

Blackhawks try to clinch Stanley Cup at home

The Chicago Blackhawks, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, will try to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice when they face the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game Six of what has been an extremely close series.

BASEBALL

Blue Jays go for 12th consecutive win

Mark Buehrle is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for Toronto as the Blue Jays seek to extend their winning streak to 12 games when they visit the New York Mets.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

TENNIS

WTA: Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England (to 21)

ATP: Aegon Championships, Queens Club, London (to 21)

Halle Open, Halle, Germany (to 21)

Copy on merit

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

