GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Spieth and Reed set the pace at Chambers Bay

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Masters champion Jordan Spieth, chasing a rare double at the year's first two majors, and American Patrick Reed take a joint one-shot lead into the third round at Chambers Bay after posting five-under totals of 135. Phil Mickelson, looking to complete a career grand slam of the four majors, trails by eight strokes. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect first story by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 500 words)

Day collapse sends scare through tournament

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Australian golfer Jason Day sent a scare through the U.S. Open on Friday when he collapsed on his final hole, before getting to his feet, completing the second round and collapsing again. (GOLF-OPEN/DAY, moved, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole in Austria

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg qualifying second on the grid. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Murray faces Troicki in last four

LONDON - Andy Murray will be in action against Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the semi-finals while France's Gilles Simon faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the other last four clash. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Halle Open, Germany (to 21)

Federer reaches Halle final after taming Karlovic

HALLE - World number two Roger Federer edged past Ivo Karlovic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) on Saturday to reach the Halle Open final and stay on course for his eighth title in the grasscourt Wimbledon warmup event. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE (PIX), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

SOCCER

Copa America

Now what? The big question for Neymar-less Brazil

SAO PAULO - The last time Brazil lost Neymar at a major soccer tournament they were humbled 7-1 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup and coach Dunga's task is to prevent a similar meltdown in their Copa America match against Venezuela on Sunday. (SOCCER-COPA/BRAZIL-NEYMAR (PIX), moved, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

Uruguay take on Paraguay in repeat of 2011 final

LA SERENA, Chile - Uruguay take on Paraguay in a repeat of the 2011 Copa America final, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake (SOCCER-COPA/M13 (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Argentina look to top Group B by thumping Jamaica

VINA DEL MAR, Chile - Argentina look to finish top of Copa America Group B by beating guest side Jamaica in their final group match (SOCCER-COPA/M14 (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rosalba O'Brien, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Germany face Sweden in last 16

OTTAWA - European juggernauts Germany, with 15 goals in three games, play Sweden as the Women's World Cup enters the knockout stage with 16 teams still in contention. (SOCCER-WOMEN/GERMANY (PIX) expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

China seek knockout win over Cameroon

EDMONTON - Seasoned Women's World Cup campaigners China face tournament debutants Cameroon in a knockout stage clash in the Commonwealth Stadium. (SOCCER-WOMEN/CHINA (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Major League Soccer

Sounders without Dempsey against San Jose

The Seattle Sounders, top in the Western Conference, will be without suspended Clint Dempsey when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes in one of six games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/0100 ET, 250 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to 21)

Shafiq, Sarfraz give Pakistan control against Sri Lanka

Asad Shafiq's seventh hundred and a belligerent 96 from Sarfraz Ahmed helped give Pakistan a sizeable lead against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the opening test at Galle on Saturday. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 300 words)

England v New Zealand, fifth ODI, Durham

LONDON - The high-scoring series between England and New Zealand comes to a close with Saturday's fifth and final one-day international at Chester-le-Street with the teams tied 2-2. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Saturday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

BASEBALL

Mets out to fight off Braves

The New York Mets try to hold on to first place in the National League East when they visit the contending Atlanta Braves in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

