Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

FIFA crisis

Banks did not do enough to police FIFA transactions - agency

LONDON/ST LOUIS - A global group of government anti-money-laundering agencies said that financial institutions have not done enough to police suspicious financial activity by officials at soccer's global governing body FIFA, and cautioned banks to step up scrutiny. (SOCCER-FIFA/BANKS, moved, by Mark Hosenball and Brett Wolf, 600 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

England, Norway meet for quarter-final spot

OTTAWA - England and Norway, two of the most impressive sides at the Women's World Cup, meet to decide who makes the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ENGLAND, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

Former champions U.S. take on underdogs Colombia

EDMONTON - The United States look to book their place in the quarter-finals when they face Colombia at the Commonwealth Stadium with the South Americans promising to give the twice world champions a fright. (SOCCER-WOMEN/US (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

We will also have a wrap of the day's matches

GOLF

Spieth leads new wave at Chambers Bay

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - With all four majors now in the possession of the young guns following Jordan Spieth's victory at the U.S. Open, the changing of golf's old guard has taken place with the new wave already leaving their mark on the game. (GOLF-OPEN/GUARD (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

Chambers Bay a controversial Open venue for the players

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Masters champion Jordan Spieth gave Chambers Bay a high quality winner in the first U.S. Open ever staged in the Pacific Northwest but the links-style layout adjacent to Puget Sound did not meet with universal approval from players competing in the year's second major. (GOLF-OPEN/CHAMBERS (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

Sambo in the spotlight on 11th day in Baku

BAKU - The little-known sport of Sambo, a mixture of judo and wrestling, enjoys its day in the spotlight on the 11th day of competition. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Rays try to bounce back after streak is snapped

American League East leaders the Tampa Bay Rays, their four-game winning streak now snapped, take on the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in one of the seven games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

Copy on merit

