SOCCER

FIFA crisis

FirstCaribbean bank begins internal review

TORONTO - CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has begun an internal review to find out whether or not the bank was used for illicit purposes in the FIFA bribery scandal, a spokeswoman said. (SOCCER-FIFA/FIRSTCARIBBEAN, moved, 350 words)

- -

Copa America

Champions Uruguay face Chile in first quarter-final

SANTIAGO - The most successful team in the history of the Copa America take on the most impressive side from the first round of this tournament on Wednesday when Uruguay face Chile in the first of the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-COPA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France winner Riis knew team was doping - probe

COPENHAGEN - Former Tour de France winner and Team Saxo manager Bjarne Riis knew about doping in his team but failed to act, according to a damning report by the Danish Anti-Doping Authority and the country's National Olympic Committee. (SPORT-CYCLING/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Draft expected to be guessing game after top pick

NEW YORK - The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to claim Kentucky power forward Karl-Anthony Towns with the top pick of what is expected to be an unpredictable 2015 Draft on Thursday. (NBA-DRAFT/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants pitcher Bumgarner on mound versus Padres

World Series Most Valuable Player Madison Bumgarner takes the mound for the defending champion San Francisco Giants versus the visiting San Diego Padres in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, Manchester, Twenty20

Old Trafford hosts one-off Twenty20

LONDON - Eoin Morgan's England team, buoyed by their 3-2 series victory in the one-day series, take on New Zealand in a one-off Twenty20 match at Old Trafford. (CRICKET-ENGLAND, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

'Number one urban sport' gets underway

BAKU - Played in half court with one hoop, the self-proclaimed "number one urban sport in the world" of 3 x 3 basketball gets undwerway, as do the swimming and fencing competitions on day 12. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

