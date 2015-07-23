Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

Prince Ali tells Blatter to stay away from reform process

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan, who failed in an attempt to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president in May, says Blatter should not be handling the reform process at world football's scandal-hit governing body and that the task should be left to his successor. (SOCCER-FIFA/ALI, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Platini, romantic or pragmatist?

ZURICH - UEFA president Michel Platini, who is pondering a bid for the FIFA presidency, portrays himself as an old-fashioned romantic but in practice behaves more like a ruthless pragmatist. (SOCCER FIFA/PLATINI (NEWSMAKER), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 700 words)

- -

Also see SOCCER FIFA/REFORMS (FACTBOX)

- -

Europa League second qualifying round, second leg

Results only

- -

Russian authorities do not understand racism, says U.N official

ST PETERSBURG - Russian soccer officials need to do more to combat racism and also need to understand more about it, a United Nations human rights official said. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/RACISM (TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Russia World Cup transport plans to deliver winning results

ST PETERSBURG - Saransk, the smallest Russian World Cup city, is set to be among the biggest winners with a new international airport putting its name on the map as Russia's transport modernisation programme gets into top gear with the World Cup approaching. (SOCCER-WORLD/TRANSPORT (FEATURE, PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to consolidate in the Alps

Yellow jersey holder Chris Froome will be looking to hold off his rivals in the 186.5 km 18th stage of the Tour de France from Gap to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Formula One back on the road after break and Bianchi funeral

BUDAPEST - Formula One regroups in sombre mood following the death of Jules Bianchi but with drivers keen to get back on track after the German Grand Prix cancellation left a hole in the calendar. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour:

European Masters, Montana, Switzerland (to 26)

Copy on merit

- -

Top Russian golfer could emerge soon says British pro

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia - No Russian golfer has made an impact among the world's elite, but Briton Jon Marlor, the professional at one of Russia's growing number of clubs, believes the day a top player emerges is approaching. (GOLF-RUSSIA (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Canadian Open (to 26) Oakville, Ontario

Watson and Furyk head strong field at Glen Abbey

OAKVILLE, Ontario - American world number three Bubba Watson and compatriot Jim Furyk, a twice former Canadian Open champion who is ranked seventh, head a strong field at Glen Abbey Golf Club. South African Tim Clark defends the title he clinched by one shot last year. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic (to 26) Grand Rapids, Michigan

Korean set for title defence at Blythefield Country Club

South Korea's Mirim Lee, who clinched her maiden LPGA title in a playoff at Blythefield Country Club last year en route to a two-win rookie season, returns to the venue to defend her title while her compatriot, world number one Park In-bee, heads the field. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

400m finals highlight busy athletics day

TORONTO - The focus returns to the track as the men's and women's 400m finals are decided, the 200m preliminaries and semi-finals are run and the decathlon competition comes to a close while some of the non-Olympic sports get their day in the spotlight with medals being awarded in bowling, waterski and wakeboard. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Baseball's best square off in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, holders of the best two records in baseball, meet up in St. Louis in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Desk Editor: Justin Palmer)