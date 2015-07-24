Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

FIFA

Jerome Valcke, FIFA's often-outspoken secretary general, all but confirmed on Friday that he will be leaving his job when Sepp Blatter is replaced as president of world soccer's governing body next February. (SOCCER-FIFA/VALCKE, moved, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

U.S. seeks to extradite ex-S.America soccer chief: Paraguay

ASUNCION - The United States has sent Paraguay an extradition request for Nicolas Leoz, the former president of South America's soccer confederation, who was arrested on suspicion of racketeering in a corruption probe, Paraguay's Foreign Ministry said. (SOCCER-FIFA/PARAGUAY, moved, by Daniela Desantis, 450 words)

Visa joins Coke in call for independent body to refrom FIFA

NEW YORK - Visa Inc V.N joined fellow FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola Co KO.N on Thursday in calling for an independent commission to reform the way that soccer's governing body is run. (FIFA-SPONSORS/ moved, by Anjali Athavaley, 350 words)

NY state probes banks over FIFA-related accounts: source

NEW YORK - New York state's banking regulator has contacted more than six banks about how they may have handled money that U.S. prosecutors said was laundered through accounts related to world soccer's governing body FIFA, according to a person familiar with the matter. (NEW YORK-BANKS/FIFA, moved, by Karen Freifeld and Brett Wolf, 500 words)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix practice

Perez unhurt after crash

BUDAPEST - Mexican Sergio Perez scrambled free from the wreckage of a heavy crash that left his Force India upside down on the track, halting first practice for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Ground-breaking Hungarian Grand Prix turns 30

BUDAPEST - In 1983, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone complained to his Hungarian-born friend Tamas Rohonyi about the difficulty of organising a race in the then-Soviet Union. This year's race is the 30th edition of a grand prix that once looked impossible. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/HUNGARY (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Marton Dunai, 600 words)

SEE ALSO:

(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/HUNGARY-MEMORIES, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Time for Froome's rivals to attack

LA TOUSSUIRE, France - It's almost last-chance saloon to unsettle yellow jersey holder Chris Froome in the 19th stage, a 138-km ride from St Jean de Maurienne featuring three gruelling climbs. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

London Diamond League

Key test for Bolt

LONDON - Usain Bolt returns to the scene of his 2012 Olympic glory to run the 100metres at the London Diamond League where he needs a good time and an injury-free run to show his rivals he is in shape for next month's world championships (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/LONDON, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Justin Palmer 400 words.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo unveils emblem for 2020 Games

TOKYO - Olympics minister Toshiaki Endo addressed the media as Tokyo marked the five-year countdown to the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics by unveiling the emblem for the Games. (OLYMPICS-TOKYO/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand captain Richie McCaw meets the media as the All Blacks seek to avenge last year's 27-25 Rugby Championship defeat against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa captain Schalk Burger believes a win over New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday could provide them with vital momentum going into the World Cup in England. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Pumas will not be swayed from attack by mistakes

Argentina's last meeting with Australia, in which they notched their first Rugby Championship win nine months ago, will be foremost in both teams minds when they clash again at the same Mendoza venue. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (PREVIEW), moved, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships

No Magnussen but young guns fly Australia's flag in Kazan

SYDNEY - Australia head into the world championships without injured sprint king James Magnussen but with some exciting young talent determined to lay down a marker for next year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. (SWIMMING-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Le Clos begins Olympic bid in Kazan

CAPE TOWN - Chad Le Clos knows he is under the pressure of expectation. It happens every time he hits the pool deck. (SWIMMING-WORLD/LE CLOS (INTERVIEW), moved, by Nick Said, 500 words)

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Athletics grabs spotlight with 200m finals

TORONTO - Athletics will again command the spotlight with the men's and women's 200 metres finals going off while automatic qualifying berths are on the line in the gold medal matches of both the women's field hockey and handball competitions. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Canadian Open (to 26) Oakville, Ontario

Argentina's Grillo leads the way at Glen Abbey

OAKVILLE, Ontario - Argentina's Emiliano Grillo heads into the second round at Glen Abbey Golf Club with a one-stroke lead over Americans Vaughn Taylor and Brian Harman after opening with a bogey-free, eight-under-par 64. American world number three Bubba Watson carded a 68. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words)

LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic (to 26) Grand Rapids, Michigan

Salas, Carter and Kirk set pace at Blythefield Country Club

Americans Lizette Salas and Dori Carter and Australian Katherine Kirk take a joint one-shot lead into the second round at Blythefield Country Club after opening with matching seven-under-par 64s. South Korean world number one Park In-bee trails by six strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

European Tour:

European Masters, Montana, Switzerland (to 26)

BASEBALL

Streaking Angels take on Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels go for their ninth victory in 11 games when they host the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)