CRICKET

England v Australia, fourth test (to 10)

Ruthless England complete Ashes demolition job

NOTTINGHAM, England - England ripped out the last three Australia wickets for 12 runs to win the fourth test by a crushing innings and 78 runs and regain the Ashes at a euphoric Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Clarke announces retirement after final Ashes test

NOTTINGHAM, England - Australia captain Michael Clarke will retire after the final Ashes test against England this month, the cricketer announced on Saturday.

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Everton v Watford

Leicester City v Sunderland

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Swansea City (1630)

United beat Spurs, Chelsea start title defence at Swansea

LONDON - Manchester United kicked off the season with a 1-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a Kyle Walker own goal before champions Chelsea start their title defence against visiting Swansea City in the late game.

Ligue 1

ES Troyes AC v GFC Ajaccio

Nantes v En Avant Guingamp

Montpellier HSC v Angers SCO

Nice v Monaco

Olympique Marseille v Caen

Bastia v Stade Rennes

Marseille without top signings for season opener

PARIS - Olympique de Marseille will be without their two top recruits Abou Diaby and Lassana Diarra when they host Caen in their first league game of the season, while Monaco travel to neighbours Nice.

Italian Super Cup, Shanghai

Champions Juve aim for another Super Cup success in China

Italian double winners Juventus aim for their third Super Cup triumph in four seasons when they take on Coppa Italia runners-up Lazio in the Serie A curtain raiser in Shanghai.

Dutch championship

Roda JC Kerkrade v Heracles Almelo (1745)

Feyenoord v Utrecht (1845)

Transfer news

We will also bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season.

Montreal host D.C. United

Mid-table Montreal Impact host top-of-the-table D.C. United in one of six games on the Major League Soccer schedule.

RUGBY

Rugby Championship, round three

Australia stun All Blacks to win Rugby Championship

SYDNEY - Australia stunned world champions New Zealand 27-19 to claim a first Rugby Championship title in the fourth year of the competition and a welcome boost ahead of the World Cup on Saturday.

Springboks and Pumas battle to avoid wooden spoon

DURBAN - South Africa and Argentina meet at King's Park to avoid the Rugby Championship wooden spoon in their penultimate fixture ahead next month's World Cup in England.

De Villiers admits he must earn World Cup place

DURBAN - South Africa captain Jean de Villiers is relishing a return to test match rugby in what seems certain to be his final Springbok game on home soil against Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Kings Park on Saturday.

FIFA

U.S. lawyer and ex-IOC official nominated to join task force

ZURICH - A U.S. lawyer and a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from Australia are among the nominees for places on scandal-hit FIFA's new reform task force, sources familiar with the decisions told Reuters.

FIFA launches internal probe of alleged corruption - sources

FIFA has launched an internal investigation of alleged corruption, two people familiar with the matter said, in a development that may signal greater cooperation with criminal probes by U.S. and Swiss authorities.

ATHLETICS

Kersee wants same-day testing by event for top athletes

Long-time U.S. sprint coach Bob Kersee wishes anti-doping protocols were changed to ensure athletes were equally tested, he told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday.

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to 9)

Sun on course for third gold at world championships

KAZAN, Russia - China's Sun Yang, showing the first signs of fatigue after an exhausting schedule, stayed on course to win his third gold medal at the world championships when he cruised into the final of the 1,500 metres freestyle.

American Ledecky looks for clean sweep of titles

KAZAN, Russia - Katie Ledecky of the United States is hot favourite to win the women's 800m freestyle gold as she attempts to become the first swimmer to claim 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle world titles

Bitter Balkan foes meet in water polo final

KAZAN, Russia - Water polo powerhouses Serbia and Croatia, traditional rivals from the former Yugoslavia, lock horns in a mouthwatering world championship final with the gold medal as well as regional bragging rights at stake.

SWIMMING

Phelps swims 100m butterfly at nationals

Michael Phelps continues his campaign at the U.S. Championships in San Antonio when he contests the 100m butterfly.

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 9)

American Furyk four ahead of the chasing pack at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio - Veteran American Jim Furyk, seeking his 18th victory on the PGA Tour, takes a four-shot lead into the third round after carding a second successive four-under-par 66 at Firestone Country Club. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth trails by six strokes.

PGA Tour: Barrracuda Championship (to 9) Reno, Nevada

Blixt in the hunt in Reno

Swede Jonas Blixt is on the leaderboard heading into the third round at the modified Stableford event at Montreux Country Club.

TENNIS

Citi Classic (to 9) Washington, DC

Second seed Kei Nishikori, of Japan, will meet third seed Marin Cilic in their first encounter since the Croatian won the U.S. Open last year.

Bank of the West Classic (to 9) Stanford, California

The semi-finals will be played at the WTA event in California.

BASEBALL

Red-hot Mets meet slumping Rays

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to put his miserly 2.66 ERA on the line as the surging New York Mets meet the Tampa Bay Rays in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

ATP: Austrian Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria (to 9)

