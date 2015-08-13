Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 16), Kohler, Wisconsin

Spieth and McIlroy share top billing at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - The return from injury by world number one Rory McIlroy to defend his title and Jordan Spieth's attempt to win a third grand slam crown this year make the season's final major championship extra special. The pair launch their respective bids in the company of British Open champion Zach Johnson in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Premier League

Man City seek early psychological lift against Chelsea

LONDON - The destination of the Premier League trophy will not be decided when current champions Chelsea meet their immediate predecessors Manchester City on Sunday but the winners will get a welcome psychological boost for the long campaign ahead. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 550 words)

- -

We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the English Premier League as well as the views of managers and players ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

- -

Coach Dunga announces Brazil squad for September friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian coach Dunga will announce his squad to play Costa Rica and the USA in September friendlies, his first since Brazil were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Copa America in July. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/SQUAD, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Pumas seek second win against "angry" Springboks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina face a South Africa side captain Agustin Creevy said would be angry after losing 37-25 to the Pumas last weekend in a World Cup warm-up test at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-ARGENTINA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2300 GMT, 7 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

IAAF presidential hopeful Bubka discusses doping, world championships

BERLIN - Former Olympic champion and IAAF presidential candidate Sergey Bubka talks about recent doping claims in the sport, the world championships in Beijing and his election battle with Sebastian Coe. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/BUBKA (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Djokovic and Murray look for spots in last eight

MONTREAL - World number one Novak Djokovic is first on centre court for a third-round meeting with American Jack Sock followed by second seed Andy Murray, who will take on Gilles Muller for a place in the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Williams back in action at Rogers Cup

TORONTO - World number one Serena Williams continues her bid for a fourth Rogers Cup title when she faces Germany's Andrea Petkovic for a place in the quarter-finals. Second seed Simona Halep will also see third-round action. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rampaging Blue Jays in series finale against A's

The rampaging Toronto Blue Jays who have soared up the AL East standings since the trade deadline wrap up their three-game series against the Oakland A's by sending veteran lefty Mark Buehrle (12-5) against young A's righthander Sonny Gray (12-4) in one of nine Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.