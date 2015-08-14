Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 16), Kohler, Wisconsin

Power hitter Johnson one ahead at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson takes a one-shot lead over Swede David Lingmerth into the second round at Whistling Straits after opening with a six-under-par 66 in the year's final major. World number one Rory McIlroy and second-ranked Jordan Spieth trail by five strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

LPGA, Cambia Portland Classic

Birdies fly at Cambia Portland Classic

American Sandrea Changkija and Amy Anderson shared a one-stroke lead going into the second round of the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon after firing seven-under-par 65 in the opening round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Manchester United (1845)

BIRMINGHAM, England - Manchester United, without unsettled goalkeeper David De Gea, will look to build on last weekend's season-opening victory against Tottenham Hotspur when they travel to Aston Villa. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

We will bring you the latest injury and transfer news from the Premier League as well as the views of managers and players ahead of the second round of fixtures this weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

- -

Spanish Super Cup, first leg

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Barcelona set sights on fifth trophy

BILBAO - Barcelona, chasing their fifth trophy of 2015, take on Bilbao in the first leg just three days after beating Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v Hamburg SV (1830)

BERLIN - The Bundesliga season gets underway with champions Bayern Munich kicking off their bid for a record fourth straight title against Hamburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Monaco v Lille (1830)

PARIS - Monaco attempt to make it two victories in two starts this season when they host Lille who lost their opening fixture of the campaign last weekend. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Dutch championship

Vitesse Arnhem v Roda JC Kerkrade (1800)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Former champions take Rogers Cup spotlight

MONTREAL - Four former champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will all be in action on centre court seeking a spot in the Rogers Cup semi-final. The feature match of the day will have defending champion Tsonga taking on twice winner Murray in the evening finale. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Serena closing in on fourth Rogers Cup

TORONTO - World number one Serena Williams continues her bid for a fourth Rogers Cup title when she faces Italy's Roberta Vinci for a spot in the semi-finals. Second seed Simona Halep faces sixth seed Agnieszka Radawanska. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

England and France begin World Cup preparation in earnest

LONDON - England and France, both fielding largely experimental sides, meet on Saturday in the first of their World Cup warmup matches with both coaches still facing some key squad selection decisions. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/, expect by 2130 GMT/ 5:30 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v India, first test, Galle

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Dinesh Chandimal inspired a Sri Lankan fightback with an attacking unbeaten 162, his highest score, as the hosts set India a victory target of 176 on the third day of the opening test at Galle. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v New Zealand, Twenty20, Durban

DURBAN - New Zealand start their tour of South Africa with the first of two Twenty20 internationals. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Previews for the Aug 22-30 world championships in Beijing

- -

No double but Felix goes for the bigger challenge in Beijing

RALEIGH, North Carolina - In the end, Allyson Felix went with the world championship event that presented her with the biggest challenge. Eligible to compete in either the 200 metres, the 400 metres or both in Beijing, the American sprinter chose the longer event and two relays. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/FELIX, moved, by Gene Cherry, 438 words)

- -

Fraser-Pryce thinks twice on sprint double

KINGSTON - For someone with such single-minded focus on the track, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shown a distinct lack of decisiveness when it comes to deciding whether she will defend both of her world sprint titles this month. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/FRASER-PRYCE (PIX), moved, by Kayon Raynor, 425 words)

- -

The great outdoors beckon for Ethiopia's Dibaba

MELBOURNE - Born into athletics royalty in Ethiopia, middle distance runner Genzebe Dibaba is poised to win more glory for her illustrious family at the world championships in Beijing after years of indoor supremacy. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/DIBABA, moved, by Ian Ransom, 469 words)

- -

Five women to watch out for at world championships

SYDNEY - We will also move brief profiles of five male athletes to watch out for at the world championships in Beijing: (ATHLETICS-WORLD/WOMEN (PIX), moved, 687 words)

- -

Eatons packing everything but the medals for Beijing trip

RALEIGH - Decathlon world record holder Ashton Eaton and heptathlon favourite Brianne Theisen-Eaton will not be travelling light in their journey to the Beijing world championships. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/EATONS-BAGGAGE, moved, by Gene Cherry, 368 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

World championships, Jakarta (to 16)

Chen Long and Lin Dan continue the Chinese assault on the men's singles title while Lee Chong Wei emerges as a dangerous floater in the quarter-final draw. Spain's Carolina Marin faces a tricky tie against Wang Shixian in the women's event. (BADMINTON-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rampaging Blue Jays in series finale against A's

The soaring Blue Jays, who have overtaken the Yankees for the AL East lead by winning 11 in a row, can consolidate their hold on the division when they send David Price (11-4) to the mound against visiting New York's Ivan Nova (4-4) in one of 15 Major League Baseball games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)