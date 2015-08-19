Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

FIFA

Chung denies wrongdoing in payments to Haiti, Pakistan

SEOUL - FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon said on Wednesday that payments he made to Haiti and Pakistan in 2010 were "charitable donations" and any attempt to use them as part of a reported ethics investigation was "cynical and unethical". (SOCCER FIFA/CHUNG, moved, 750 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Coe beats Bubka in IAAF presidential vote

BEIJING - Sebastian Coe was elected as the new head of international athletics on Wednesday and promised to stand by his campaign pledge to set up an independent anti-doping body for the embattled sport. (ATHLETICS-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoff round

Valencia welcome Monaco in standout playoff tie

LONDON - The second night of Champions League playoff action sees Valencia take on visitors Monaco in the standout tie as the remaining five matches kick off with a place in the group stage of Europe's elite competition at stake. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Premier League

We will have all the latest news from the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Hamilton raring to go after August break

LONDON - The holidays are over for Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton as the leader and his rivals prepare for the second half of the season at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, moved, 400 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race, the 11th round of the 19 race season.

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia fifth test, The Oval

I want to go out on a high, says Clarke

LONDON - Australia captain Michael Clarke was in reflective mood on the eve of his final test match against England at The Oval as he plotted a consolation victory to finish the series on a high. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Pretoria

PRETORIA - South Africa and New Zealand, having shared the Twenty20 series at the weekend, play the first of three One-Day International matches at Centurion. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2030 GMT/430 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

IOC chief Bach confident in 2018 Games security

SEOUL - Olympics chief Thomas Bach conceded that major sporting events like the 2018 Winter Games will always carry some form of security risk but said on Wednesday he was confident that South Korean authorities would keep athletes safe in Pyeongchang. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/BACH (TV), moved, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23)

Murray meets Fish in second round

Andy Murray, who beat Novak Djokovic in the Montreal final on Sunday, is back in action when he meets veteran Mardy Fish in the second round of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, while Djokovic will also make his first appearances of the week (TENNIS-MEN/CINCINNATI, expect first copy by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Serena seeks to bounce back

Top seed Serena Williams, beaten by Belinda Bencic in the final in Toronto on Sunday, seeks to bounce back as she starts the WTA event with a second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CINCINNATI, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Spieth a 'prototype' but Woods going wrong way, says Azinger

Jordan Spieth is "the prototype" of the modern-day golfer while Dustin Johnson, "the most immensely talented guy out there who hasn't won a major", needs to take his game to a higher mental level, according to Paul Azinger. Former United States Ryder Cup captain Azinger also weighed in on the ongoing woes of Tiger Woods, saying he "continues to go in the wrong direction" with his focus on the physical rather than the mental. (GOLF-PGA/AZINGER (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 700 words)

- -

Day reflects on PGA Championship victory

Three days after breaking through and winning a first major title, Australian Jason Day reflects on his triumph as he enjoys a week off before the PGA Tour playoffs begin. (GOLF-PGA/DAY, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Struggling Woods in first Greensboro appearance

Tiger Woods talks ahead of his first appearance at the PGA Tour event in Greensboro, the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina where he will be part of a field that includes 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott and defending champion Camilo Villegas. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

BASEBALL

Nationals continue miserable road trip against Rockies

The slumping Washington Nationals, in danger of slipping out of playoff contention, are scheduled to send right-hander Stephen Strasburg to the mound as they continue their long road trip with a game against the Colorado Rockies in one of 15 contests on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 800 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

