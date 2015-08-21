Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

ATHLETICS

World championships

Science will prevail in doping firestorm - WADA chief

Science will prevail in doping firestorm - WADA chief

BEIJING - Science will ultimately put out the doping firestorm that has engulfed athletics in the run-up to the world championships, Craig Reedie, head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said.

SOCCER

La Liga

Malaga v Sevilla (1830)

Malaga host regional rivals Sevilla in La Liga season opener

Malaga host regional rivals Sevilla in La Liga season opener

MADRID - Malaga host Andalusian rivals and Europa League champions Sevilla in the opening match of the 2015-16 La Liga campaign.

Atletico's Simeone previews La Liga opener v Las Palmas

Atletico's Simeone previews La Liga opener v Las Palmas

MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone holds a news conference previewing the club's opening La Liga match of the season at home to promoted Las Palmas on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen (1830)

Copy on merit

Ligue 1

Montpellier v Paris St Germain (1830)

PSG aim to stretch winning start at Montpellier

PSG aim to stretch winning start at Montpellier

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain have not lost in their last six visits to Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson and after starting the season with two wins they will expect another.

Dutch championship

FC Groningen V Excelsior (1800)

Copy on merit

We will also have all the latest news from the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 23)

Woods look to give playoff hopes another jolt

Woods look to give playoff hopes another jolt

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Tiger Woods trails co-leaders Erik Compton, William McGirt and Tom Hoge by two shots going into the second round of the Wyndham Championship where a win would guarantee the former world number one a berth in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs starting next week.

LPGA: Canadian Pacific Women's Open (to 23)

LPGA: Canadian Pacific Women's Open (to 23)

Second round action from The Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23) Cincinnati, Ohio

Djokovic, Wawrinka set for rematch of French Open final

Djokovic, Wawrinka set for rematch of French Open final

Top seed Serbian Novak Djokovic will battle Stan Wawrinka in a rematch of the French Open final won by the Swiss, while sixth seeded Czech Tomas Berdych faces Ukrainian qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov in two of the four quarter-final matches.

Serena set for quarter-final showdown with Ivanovic

Serena set for quarter-final showdown with Ivanovic

Defending champion Serena Williams, competing in her final tune-up event before embarking on a pursuit of a calendar year grand slam at the U.S. Open battles Serbian sixth seed Ana Ivanovic in one of the four quarter-finals.

CRICKET

England v Australia fifth test, The Oval

Patient Smith rides his luck to lift Australia

Patient Smith rides his luck to lift Australia

LONDON - Steve Smith made a battling century to steer Australia to 376 for seven at lunch on the second day of the final Ashes test against England at The Oval.

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test, Colombo (to Aug 24)

Sangakkara fails to convert start,

Sangakkara fails to convert start

COLOMBO - Retiring home hero Kumar Sangakkara featured in a brief rebuilding act in his final test as Sri Lanka reached 140-3 in reply to India's first innings total of 393 on day two of the second test.

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Formula One back on track for second half of the season

Formula One back on track for second half of the season

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Championship-leading Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg renew their track rivalry in practice for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix as Formula One gets back to work after the August summer break.

BASEBALL

Giants' Bumgarner on the mound versus Pirates

Giants' Bumgarner on the mound versus Pirates

Reigning World Series Most Valuable Player Madison Bumgarner takes aim at a 15th win of the season when he takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the host Pittsburgh Pirates in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.