FIFA

For Blatter, Swiss raid shows probe moving closer to home

ZURICH - Since the explosive indictments and arrests of international soccer officials in May, FIFA President Sepp Blatter -- previously a prolific traveler -- had only once left his home base of Switzerland. In the end, he wasn't even safe in his own office. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-INVESTIGATION, moved, by Mark Hosenball, 1700 words)

Platini no longer odds-on favourite to succeed Blatter

Bookmakers have lengthened the odds that European soccer boss Michel Platini will succeed Sepp Blatter as head of the sport's global governing body FIFA, after Swiss prosecutors said they were investigating Blatter over a payment to Platini. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)

OLYMPICS

Tokyo recommends five more sports for 2020 Games

TOKYO - Five additional sports, including skateboarding and surfing, have been recommended by the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics for inclusion at the 2020 Summer Games, it was announced on Monday. (OLYMPICS-2020/SPORTS, moved, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League

Casillas to set Champions League record against Chelsea

LISBON - Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is set to break the Champions League appearance record when Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho makes his latest return to the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-CHL/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

Dinamo Zagreb face daunting task of stopping Lewandowski

BERLIN - Dinamo Zagreb will have to find a way to stop free-scoring machine Robert Lewandowski when they travel to in-form Bayern Munich in their second Champions League Group F fixture on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DZA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

Uruguay must earn their place at the top table, says coach

BIRMINGHAM, England - Uruguay must show more progress to earn greater funding from World Rugby and South America should not be handed an additional direct Rugby World Cup berth ahead of the more developed Pacific Island nations, coach Pablo Lemoine conceded. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/URUGUAY, moved, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

GOLF

Spieth strikes another blow for golf's new 'Big Three'

ATLANTA - Jordan Spieth's victory in the Tour Championship and FedExCup playoffs aptly ended a PGA Tour season that heralded the emergence of a new 'Big Three' in golf. (GOLF-PGA/ , expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

CYCLING

Armstrong cloud lingers over world championships

RICHMOND, Virginia - International Cycling Union chief Brian Cookson could not bring himself to even speak his name but Lance Armstrong and a rogues' gallery of disgraced American cyclists remained on the lips of many at a hugely successful cycling world championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

NFL

Packers quarterback Rodgers eyes No. 30 against the Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has beaten 29 of the other 31 NFL teams as starting quarterback for Green Bay and will get the chance to improve that record to 30 when the Packers (2-0) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at Lambeau Field. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Astros, away to the Mariners, eye wild card spot

The Houston Astros, who hold a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second American League wildcard berth, keep their post-season push going as they head off to Seattle for a three-game set against the Mariners. (BASEBALL-MARINERS/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Dodgers target post-season berth, this time against Giants

Fresh from being swept by the Colorado Rockies, the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have another chance to book a place in the post-season when they start a four-game set away to their division rival San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Rangers' Lewis aims for 18th win of season

Right-hander Colby Lewis shoots for his 18th win of the season when he takes the mound for the American League West-leading Texas Rangers against the visiting Detroit Tigers in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to Oct 4)

Shenzhen Open, Shenzhen, China (to Oct 4)

WTA: Wuhan Open, Wuhan, China (to Oct 4)

Tashkent Open, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (to Oct 4)

