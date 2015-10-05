Rugby-Messam to reach 150th Super Rugby cap milestone
WELLINGTON, March 30 All Blacks flanker Liam Messam will become the eighth player to make 150 Super Rugby appearances when the Waikato Chiefs face South Africa's Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:
- - - -
RUGBY
WORLD CUP (to 31)
Team news
Springbok team named for final pool game
LONDON - South Africa have a short turnaround from Saturday's win over Scotland and are expected to ring the changes when they announce their team for Wednesday's final Pool B encounter against the United States. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-USA-TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)
- -
Previews
Canada v Romania
Fiji v Uruguay
Romania not taking Canada lightly
LONDON - Romania will not take Canada lightly in their Pool D game at Leicester on Tuesday despite beating them in their last two meetings. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/CANADA-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)
- -
Fiji seek to end campaign with win
LONDON - Fiji have pushed England, Wales and Australia in their previous matches without a positive result and will seek a redemptive victory over Uruguay in their final game in Pool A. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)
- -
We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)
- - - -
SOCCER
We will have the latest team news ahead of this week's European Championship qualifiers. (SOCCER-EURO/)
- - - -
CRICKET
India v South Africa, second Twenty20, Cuttack
South Africa eye series-clinching win
CUTTACK, India - South Africa can clinch the Twenty20 three-match series with a win in the second match at the Barabati Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NHL
Busy offseason sets up intriguing new NHL campaign
We look ahead to the 2015-16 National Hockey League season with a five-part package that consists of an overall preview, a look at Edmonton Oilers rookie phenom Connor McDavid, profiles on the Eastern Conference teams, Western Conference teams and five storylines to watch. (NHL-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 560 words)
See also:
(NHL-MCDAVID/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 460 words)
(NHL-PENPIX/EASTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 975 words)
(NHL-PENPIX/WESTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 1,015 words)
(NHL-STORYLINES/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 305 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Cardinals, Royals are top seeds in postseason
With Major League Baseball's postseason set to begin on Tuesday, we will move a multi-part package that includes an overall preview, profiles of the 10 teams that reached the playoffs and a schedule of games to be played. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/PREVIEW, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)
SEE ALSO:
(BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)
(BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)
- - - -
NFL
Chancellor-inspired Seahawks host slumping Lions
Boosted last week by the much-needed return of Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor from a contract holdout, the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) look to continue their winning ways when they host the slumping Detroit Lions (0-3). (NFL-SEAHAWKS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)
ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)
Copy on merit
- - - - (London Desk Editor: Tony Jimenez)
WELLINGTON, March 30 All Blacks flanker Liam Messam will become the eighth player to make 150 Super Rugby appearances when the Waikato Chiefs face South Africa's Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 29 Wales loose forward Sam Warburton will be happy just to earn selection for the British and Irish Lions side heading to New Zealand this year and has no concerns over his chances of being named as captain for a second time.