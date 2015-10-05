Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Team news

Springbok team named for final pool game

LONDON - South Africa have a short turnaround from Saturday's win over Scotland and are expected to ring the changes when they announce their team for Wednesday's final Pool B encounter against the United States. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-USA-TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)

- -

Previews

Canada v Romania

Fiji v Uruguay

Romania not taking Canada lightly

LONDON - Romania will not take Canada lightly in their Pool D game at Leicester on Tuesday despite beating them in their last two meetings. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/CANADA-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

Fiji seek to end campaign with win

LONDON - Fiji have pushed England, Wales and Australia in their previous matches without a positive result and will seek a redemptive victory over Uruguay in their final game in Pool A. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

We will have the latest team news ahead of this week's European Championship qualifiers. (SOCCER-EURO/)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v South Africa, second Twenty20, Cuttack

South Africa eye series-clinching win

CUTTACK, India - South Africa can clinch the Twenty20 three-match series with a win in the second match at the Barabati Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Busy offseason sets up intriguing new NHL campaign

We look ahead to the 2015-16 National Hockey League season with a five-part package that consists of an overall preview, a look at Edmonton Oilers rookie phenom Connor McDavid, profiles on the Eastern Conference teams, Western Conference teams and five storylines to watch. (NHL-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 560 words)

See also:

(NHL-MCDAVID/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 460 words)

(NHL-PENPIX/EASTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 975 words)

(NHL-PENPIX/WESTERN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 1,015 words)

(NHL-STORYLINES/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 305 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cardinals, Royals are top seeds in postseason

With Major League Baseball's postseason set to begin on Tuesday, we will move a multi-part package that includes an overall preview, profiles of the 10 teams that reached the playoffs and a schedule of games to be played. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/PREVIEW, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

SEE ALSO:

(BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

(BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

NFL

Chancellor-inspired Seahawks host slumping Lions

Boosted last week by the much-needed return of Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor from a contract holdout, the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) look to continue their winning ways when they host the slumping Detroit Lions (0-3). (NFL-SEAHAWKS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)

Copy on merit

