Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Matches

Canada v Romania (1545)

Romania eye 2019 qualification in Canada clash

LEICESTER - Romania are treating their Pool D game against Canada at the Leicester City Stadium like a semi-final as they bid to secure automatic qualification for the 2019 tournament. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/CANADA-ROMANIA (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/10.45 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Fiji v Uruguay (1900)

Fiji determined to finish on a high

MILTON KEYNES, England - Fiji want to finish with a flourish and return home with the victory their spirited performances in defeat against the Pool A big guns have merited when they take on Uruguay. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI-URUGUAY (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Padraic Halpin, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro qualifying campaign nears end with six days of matches

LONDON - The 13-month qualifying campaign to produce the 23 teams joining hosts France at the Euro 2016 finals nears an end with the last two rounds from Thursday to Tuesday after which 19 finalists will be known along with eight playoff teams. We will have an overall preview plus individual previews on Ireland v Germany, Northern Ireland v Greece and Portugal v Denmark. (SOCCER-EURO/PREVIEW, expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

We will also have all the latest team news (SOCCER-EURO/)

- -

Liverpool as far away as ever from title after Rodgers goes

Liverpool's 25-year wait for a domestic league title shows no sign of ending after manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked on Sunday with speculation over his successor mounting as Juergen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti are linked with the job. (SOCCER-LIVERPOOL/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- -

South American 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Leading South American quartet miss start of 2018 qualifying

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and James Rodriguez will all be missing through injury or suspension when South America's 10 nations begin their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLD/LATAM (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT / 2 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees host Astros in Wild Card showdown

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros in a one-game showdown that will send the Wild Card winner to the best-of-five American League Division Series versus the Kansas City Royals. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 1610 GMT/12:10 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)