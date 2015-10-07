Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Matches

South Africa v United States (1545)

LONDON - South Africa aim to seal top spot in Pool B with a bonus-point win over the Americans who have lost both games in the tournament. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-USA, (PIX), expect by 1745 GMT/1:45 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Namibia v Georgia (1900)

Namibia aim for first ever win as Georgia eye third place

EXETER, England - Namibia have their last realistic chance to register a first ever World Cup win at the 18th attempt while opponents Georgia seek to stay on course to finish third in Pool C and qualify for the next World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NAMIBIA-GEORGIA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016

Spain poised to seal qualification against Luxembourg

MADRID - Holders Spain can clinch a place at the Euro 2016 tournament in France with a win at home to Group C minnows Luxembourg in Logrono on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

We will also have all the latest team news ahead of the next six days of qualifying matches starting on Thursday which will decide 19 finalists plus the eight playoff teams.(SOCCER-EURO/)

- -

South American 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Leading South American quintet miss start of 2018 qualifying

Five of South America's leading players will be missing when the continent's 2018 World Cup qualifiers kick off this week.(SOCCER-WORLD/LATAM (PREVIEW), moved, by Rex Gowar, 450 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Russian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Lauda wary as Mercedes aim for title repeat

SOCHI, Russia - Mercedes can clinch their second successive Formula One constructors' title in Russia on Sunday but non-executive chairman Niki Lauda fears they could be forced to wait. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and facts and figures for Sunday's race.

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cubs visit Pirates for NL Wild Card showdown

The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a one-game showdown that will send the Wild Card winner to the best-of-five National League Division Series versus the top-seeded St. Louis Cardinals. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0410 GMT/12:10 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks in action as curtain opens on new season

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks are among the eight teams in action on the opening night of the National Hockey League's 2015-16 season. (NHL-OPENER/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)

Copy on merit

