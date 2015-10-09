Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA

FIFA discussing delaying presidential election - sources

ZURICH - FIFA is discussing delaying the election for their next president following the suspensions given to Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, two sources have told Reuters. (SOCCER-FIFA/ELECTION-DELAY, moved with updates to follow, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Ex FIFA vice-president Chung to appeal six-year ban to CAS

ZURICH - FIFA presidential candidate and former vice-president Chung Mong-joon has said he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was banned for six years by the ethics committee of soccer's world governing body on Thursday. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG, moved, 230 words)

- -

INSIGHT-As lawyers took control at FIFA, Blatter became increasingly isolated, powerless

ZURICH - FIFA President Sepp Blatter's loss of control of soccer's world governing body had been evident to staff in its hilltop glass headquarters here well before Thursday's announcement by FIFA's Ethics Committee that he had been suspended. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-LAWYERS (INSIGHT), moved, by Simon Evans and Mark Hosenball, 1437 words)

- -

UEFA fume while Hayatou prepares to take over at FIFA

ZURICH - European soccer's governing body are still fuming while Issa Hayatou is preparing to take over as interim FIFA president following the provisional 90-day bans handed out to Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter. (SOCCER-FIFA/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

MATCHES

New Zealand v Tonga

All Blacks need to perform against Tonga to silence doubters

NEWCASTLE - The All Blacks will need to silence the growing band of critics with a complete performance against Tonga as the world champions tune up for the quarter-finals in their last pool game against the Pacific Islanders at St. James's Park. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

PREVIEWS

Argentina v Namibia

Argentina can work up head of steam going into quarterfinals

LEICESTER - Argentina will seek to keep up their strong momentum with victory over a Namibian side looking to avoid a 19th straight tournament defeat in their final Pool C match at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARG-NAM (PREVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

Italy v Romania

Italy still in danger of having to qualify for 2019

LONDON - An under-performing Italian side will need to beat Romania, confident after a comeback win over Canada, to finish third in Pool D and ensure they qualify automatically for the next World Cup in Japan in 2019. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ITALY-ROMANIA, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

France v Ireland

France and Ireland face off in Pool D decider

CARDIFF - France take on Ireland in the Pool D decider that will send the loser into a likely quarter-final clash against holders New Zealand (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-IRELAND (PREVIEW), by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

U.S. v Japan

Japan seek possible quarter-final spot

GLOUCESTER, England - Japan coach Eddie Jones will be urging his players for one final push as they attempt to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time when they face the United States in their final pool game. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-USA (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

TEAM NEWS

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016

Spain poised to secure finals berth at home to Luxembourg

MADRID - Holders and group leaders Spain can secure their place at the finals in France next year with a win against minnows Luxembourg in Logrono. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Euro qualifiers continue with more places up for grabs

LONDON - The latest Euro 2016 qualifiers take place for the right to join Austria, the Czech Republic, England, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Portugal and hosts France at the finals. We will have a wrap plus reports on all the key games. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

U.S. and Mexico vying for Confederations Cup spot

LOS ANGELES - More than just bragging rights and a title will be on the line when the United States and Mexico resume their intense soccer rivalry on Saturday with a CONCACAF Cup playoff match in Pasadena, California. Also up for grabs will be a coveted spot at the 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-nation event to be held in Russia as a prelude to the 2018 World Cup. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/RIVALRY (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Russian Formula One Grand Prix practice

Rain and diesel spillage hit Russian practice

SOCHI - Formula One fans endured more spills than thrills at the Russian Grand Prix on Friday after a cleaning truck leaked diesel across the circuit before first practice and rain washed out the afternoon session. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 356 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour

British Masters, Woburn, England (to 11)

Rookie Fitzpatrick leads the way on 64

WOBURN, England - English rookie Matthew Fitzpatrick takes a one-stroke lead over four players into the second round after firing a seven-under 64 on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- -

Presidents Cup, Incheon, South Korea (to 11)

Internationals storm back in Presidents Cup

INCHEON, South Korea - The Internationals produced a stirring fightback on day two of the Presidents Cup, cutting the United States' lead to a single point, with South Korean Bae Sang-moon grabbing a crucial win for his team by holing a pressure-packed putt on the last. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 11)

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to 11)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers try to push Jays to brink

The Texas Rangers try to take a 2-0 stranglehold on the best-of-five American League Division Series when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays. (BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Royals and Astros clash in Game Two of ALDS

The Kansas City Royals send 11-game winner Johnny Cueto to the mound versus left-hander Scott Kazmir (7-11) and the Houston Astros in a pivotal Game Two of the best-of-five American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Cubs visit top-seeded Cards in NL Division Series opener

The top-seeded St. Louis Cardinals send right-hander John Lackey to the mound versus Jon Lester and the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opening game of the best-of-five National League Division Series. (BASEBALL-CARDINALS/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

Kershaw leads Dodgers into series opener versus Mets

Three-times Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into the opening game of the best-of-five National League Division Series versus the visiting New York Mets, who will counter with Jacob deGrom. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)