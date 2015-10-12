Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 (1845 unless stated)

Group C

Belarus v Macedonia

Luxembourg v Slovakia

Ukraine v Spain

- -

Group E

Estonia v Switzerland

Lithuania v England

San Marino v Slovenia

- -

Group G

Austria v Liechtenstein (1600)

Russia v Montenegro (1600)

Sweden v Moldova (1600)

Euro qualifiers continue with more places up for grabs

LONDON - The latest Euro 2016 qualifiers take place for the right to join Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Wales and hosts France at the finals. We will have a wrap plus reports on all the key games. (SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY, expect from 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ukraine host Spain looking to leapfrog Slovakia into second

KIEV - Third-placed Ukraine are assured of at least a playoff berth ahead of their game at home to holders and group winners Spain and need a better result than Slovakia, who are second ahead of their match in Luxembourg, to qualify automatically for the finals. (SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Closer matches key to 'breathtaking' World Cup - organisers

LONDON - Rugby World Cup organisers declared the pool phase of the tournament to be a "breathtaking shop window for the sport" on Monday and said the key to its success was the increased competitiveness of the Tier Two nations. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/POOL, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words.

- -

O'Mahony's World Cup over but Ireland hopeful on Sexton

CARDIFF - Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup and replaced by Leinster's Rhys Ruddock, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday. (RUGBY UNION/WORLD-IRELAND (UPDATE 1, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 400 words)

- -

France plot another famous upset of the All Blacks

CARDIFF - France are never as dangerous as when they have their backs against the wall and with a quarter-final clash against New Zealand looming they should be in their favourite position. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE, moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

GOLF

Woburn wizard Fitzpatrick is tour's new kid on the block

WOBURN, England - The European Tour can proudly boast the arrival of a highly promising new young kid on the block following Matt Fitzpatrick's stunning two-shot win at the $4.55 million British Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets at home against Dodgers in pivotal Game Three

Tensions will run high as the New York Mets, angry at the broken leg that shortstop Ruben Tejada suffered in a collision with Dodger Chase Utley in Game Two, will be at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their National League Division Series that is tied at 1-1. (BASEBALL-METS/(PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

- -

Cubs bank on Arrieta to beat Cardinals

After splitting the first two games in St. Louis, the Chicago Cubs will be relying on gun right-hander Jake Arrieta to lead them to victory at home in the pivotal Game Three of their National League Division Series against the Cardinals. (BASEBALL-CUBS/(PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET)

- -

Astros seek to close out Royals

Houston, leading 2-1 in the best-of-five, will send right-hander Lance McCullers to the mound as they seek to eliminate the Kansas City Royals from the post-season in their American League Division series. (BASEBALL-ASTROS/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Blue Jays seek to extend series to fifth game

After staving off elimination with victory in Game Three, the Toronto Blue Jays put their season on the line again against the Texas Rangers, who lead the series 2-1. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/(PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

NFL

Pittsburgh face stern test without Roethlisberger

Back-up quarterback Mike Vick will try to step into the formidable shoes of injured Ben Roethlisberger as the 2-2 Pittsburgh Steelers meet the San Diego Chargers, who are also 2-2, in a National Football League showdown. (NFL-CHARGERS/(PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

NHL

The Boston Bruins, losers of their first two games of the young season, will try to get their 2015-16 campaign jump-started when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning, winners of their first two games, in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 18)

Copy on merit on above tournaments (Europe Desk Editor: Ken Ferris)