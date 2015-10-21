Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

FIFA set to name individuals under ethics investigation

ZURICH - FIFA's ethics committee is set to name a number of individuals who are under investigation, potentially heaping more embarrassment on soccer's scandal-plagued governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ETHICS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Simon Evans and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Champions League (all 1845 GMT)

Group A

Malmo v Shakhtar Donetsk

Paris St Germain v Real Madrid

Group B

CSKA Moscow v Manchester United)

VfL Wolfsburg v PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Atletico Madrid v Astana

Galatasaray v Benfica

Group D

Juventus v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Manchester City v Sevilla

We will have match reports on all the games (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Hamilton poised to wrap up third world title

AUSTIN, Texas - The United States is home from home for Lewis Hamilton and just the place to wrap up his third Formula One championship and become the first Briton to take back-to-back world titles. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX, GRAPHICS) expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

GUILDFORD, England - When Victor Matfield dragged his weary body out of international retirement last year it was occasions such as Saturday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand that he had in mind. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-MATFIELD, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

This All Black team is the sport's best ever, says Meyer

GUILDFORD, England - Heyneke Meyer rated the current New Zealand side as probably the best team in the history of the game but South Africa's coach remained confident his men could take them down in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-MEYER (PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 380 words)

- -

Mauls on a roll at World Cup

LONDON - Like it or loathe it, and New Zealand coach Steve Hansen is certainly no fan, the rolling maul has proved an effective try-scoring weapon during the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/MAUL, moved, by Justin Palmer, 650 words)

- -

Argentina look ahead to semi-final against Australia

BAGSHOT, England - Argentina discuss their preparations as they look ahead to their semi-final against Australia at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

New Zealand expecting tough clash with South Africa

LONDON - New Zealand may have cruised through to the semi-finals without missing a beat but the All Blacks know they will be in for a real test when they face South Africa. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEW ZEALAND, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

GOLF

Martin set for PGA Tour title defence in Vegas

American Ben Martin, who clinched his first PGA Tour win at last year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, is back to defend his title this week at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. We preview the second event on the 2015-16 PGA Tour, where American world number five Rickie Fowler heads the field. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals look to advance to World Series

TORONTO - The Kansas City Royals will try to punch their ticket to the World Series for a second consecutive year when they take a 3-1 lead into Game Five of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series versus the host Toronto Blue Jays. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/BLUEJAYS, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Cubs host Mets in pivotal Game Four of NLDS

The Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets in a pivotal Game Four of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series that will determine which team advances to the World Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/CUBS, expect by 0350 GMT/11:50 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Oilers' McDavid, Sabres' Eichel in action

The top two draft picks from this year's draft are in action as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings while Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)