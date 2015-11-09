Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

ATHLETICS

Sport braced for revelations from anti-doping body

GENEVA - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will release a report which is expected to deepen an athletics scandal that, according to one of the document's authors, eclipses even the alleged corruption at soccer's governing body FIFA. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WADA, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 500 words)

IOC's ethics commission recommends provisional suspension of Diack

The International Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission recommended the provisional suspension of Lamine Diack as an honorary member of the IOC on Monday. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/DIACK-SUSPENSION, moved with updates to follow, 300 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st T20, Pallekele

Sri Lanka look to continue winning run in T20 series

Having swept the test and one-day series against West Indies, hosts Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning streak when the two-match Twenty20 series gets underway. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Sanderson Farms Championship (to Nov 9)

Castro ahead by one on crowded leaderboard

Roberto Castro holds a one-stroke lead over American compatriots D.J Trahan and Michael Thompson when a crowded field attempts to complete the third round and play the fourth in the weather-plagued PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

No panic stations for Socceroos- Cahill

MELBOURNE - Striker Tim Cahill has dismissed Australia's World Cup qualifying defeat by Jordan as a blip and is confident the Socceroos can steer their way through to the next phase. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/CAHILL moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

We will also bring you reaction and injury news from the weekend's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM expect throughout)

NFL

Chargers eye turnaround win over lowly Bears

The San Diego Chargers, losers of four in a row and without top receiver Keenan Allen, try to end their skid behind quarterback Philip Rivers when they take on the visiting Chicago Bears. (NFL-CHARGERS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NBA

Perfect Warriors have California date with Pistons

The Golden State Warriors, off to a 7-0 start in defense of their NBA title, play their third game in four nights as they take on the Detroit Pistons in California in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Hawks ready to soar to eighth straight victory

The high-flying Atlanta Hawks go for an eighth win in a row when the Eastern Conference leaders face the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. (NBA-HAWKS/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 pm ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Spurs look for big win over slumping Kings

The San Antonio Spurs try to stay ahead of the Houston Rockets in the Southwest Division when they visit the Sacramento Kings, who have lost five consecutive games. (NBA-KINGS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Ducks hope to keep flying high

The Anaheim Ducks go for their fifth consecutive win when they visit the Arizona Coyotes in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-DUCKS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)