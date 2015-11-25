Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

ATHLETICS

IAAF council meets in sombre mood after doping scandal

MONACO - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council gathers in sombre mood in Monaco ahead of Thursday's meeting which will look at progress in Russia in the light of the country's ban from the sport in the wake of state-sponsored doping. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/2PM, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

Coe denies conflict of interest with Eugene decision

LONDON - Sebastian Coe, the head of world athletics and an ambassador for sportswear giant Nike, has denied that there is any conflict of interest after leaked emails suggested he supported the controversial award of the 2021 world championships to the American city of Eugene.(ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/COE (PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 750 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 unless stated)

Group A

Malmo v Paris St Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Group B

CSKA Moscow v VfL Wolfsburg (1700)

Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Astana v Benfica (1500)

Atletico Madrid v Galatasaray

Group D

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Sevilla

Juventus v Manchester City

Real Madrid bid to secure top spot with a Shakhtar win

LVIV - Real Madrid, already in the last 16, can seal top spot in Group A by beating Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine in the wake of their 4-0 drubbing at home to Barcelona in the La Liga 'Clasico' on Saturday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHA-MAD/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Igor Nitsak, 400 words)

PSG can go through with win in Ibra's home town of Malmo

MALMO - Paris Saint Germain can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League by beating Malmo in what promises to be an emotional homecoming for PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club 14 years ago. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAL-PSG/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 300 words)

Manchester United host PSV eyeing last 16 place

MANCHESTER - Manchester United, who are top of Group B, will advance to the last 16 if they beat PSV Eindhoven at Old Trafford, though the Dutch side could go top of the group if they win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MNU-PSV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico draw with Galatasaray enough for last 16 place

Atletico Madrid can book a last 16 place with at least a draw at home to Galatasaray having stuttered though Group C where they lie second with seven points having lost at home to Benfica and drawn at Astana. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-GAL/ (PIX, TV) expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Juventus need win to clinch knockout stage place

TURIN, Italy - Juventus, unbeaten in the Champions League this season, need a win to clinch their place in the knockout round with a match to spare as they face already-qualified Manchester City. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

Sevilla chase top two finish with win at Gladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH - Sevilla need a win over already-eliminated Borussia Moenchengladbach to remain in the hunt for a top two spot, with the Germans looking for their maiden victory in the competition and a third-place finish that leads to the Europa League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MON-SEV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

CSKA Moscow look to Wolfsburg clash to reverse slump

CSKA Moscow have hit a bad run of form following their last Champions League defeat to Manchester United, having lost their last two domestic encounters. For Wolfsburg, things could not be better, they come off the back of a 6-0 victory against Werder Bremen at the weekend. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CSK-WOL/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test (from 27)

Bowlers in the pink for inaugural day-night test

MELBOURNE - Batsmen have dominated Australia's series against New Zealand, but the pink ball and a green-tinged wicket should swing the balance of power back to the bowlers when Adelaide hosts test cricket's inaugural day-night match.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

We also moved a factbox on the teams' records at Adelaide Oval.

India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)

South Africa 11-2 after restricting India to 215

NAGPUR - India Off-spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets while paceman Morne Morkel bagged three as South Africa skittled India for 215 in the first innings on the opening day of the third test on Wednesday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

New tour year begins in bushveld

CAPE TOWN - Just days after Rory McIlroy finished top of the money list, a new European Tour campaign begins in the African bushveld amid the danger of hippos and crocodiles. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/PREVIEW, expect by 1430 GMT /, 10.30 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Australian Open (to 29)

Scott on a mission at Australian Open, short putter and all

SYDNEY - Adam Scott's target for the Australian Open could not be more straightforward -- a victory preferably following a final-round duel with world number one Jordan Spieth. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

RUGBY

Japan's Sunwolves will be ready for Super Rugby

SYDNEY - Japan's Sunwolves will definitely compete in Super Rugby next season and should appoint a coach in the next couple of weeks, SANZAR's newly-appointed chief executive Andy Marinos said on Wednesday. (RUGBY-SANZAR/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims to end the season on a high

ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton is aiming to end the season on a winning high while another one-two finish for his Mercedes team would wrap up a dominant year with a Formula One record. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We have also moved a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at the Yas Marina circuit.

NBA

76ers look to snap dismal losing streak, in Boston

The slumping Philadelphia 76ers will have their work cut out as they bid to end a 15-game winless streak to start the season when they visit the Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston. (NBA-CELTICS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Spurs shoot for 12th win of season in a Texas showdown

Tim Duncan and the Southwest Division-leading San Antonio Spurs (11-3) aim for a third straight win when they host the Dallas Mavericks at AT&T Center in a Texas showdown. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET/, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Rangers go for third straight win, face visiting Canadiens

The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers (16-3-2) go for their third successive victory when they host the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens (16-4-2) at Madison Square Garden in one of 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1: 30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)