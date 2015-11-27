Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup final (until 29)

Edmund makes debut in final against Goffin

GHENT - Unheralded British player Kyle Edmund makes his Davis Cup debut in the final as he takes on Belgium's world number 16 David Goffin in the Flanders Expo centre. Andy Murray faces Ruben Bemelmans in the day's second singles. Britain are trying to win the cup for the first time since 1936, while Belgium have never been champions (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Van Gaal thinks Leicester could win Premier League title

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes that Leicester City's Premier League heroics are no flash in the pan and that the surprise leaders, who they face on Saturday, must be taken seriously as potential title contenders. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/VANGAAL, moved, 400 words)

- -

We will bring you all the latest news in the build up to this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyon v Montpellier (1930)

Lyon on the rebound against Montpellier

PARIS - Second-placed Olympique Lyonnais look to bounce back from their Champions League exit when they take on Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Levante v Real Betis (1930)

Copy on merit

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest in first Abu Dhabi practice

ABU DHABI - Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led the way with the fastest lap in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Basson holds three-shot lead

MALELANE, South Africa - Christiaan Basson of South Africa takes a three-shot lead into the second round, although 39 players will start early on Friday to complete their first round after being interrupted by a thunderstorm. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

NBA

Red-hot Warriors look to keep on rolling

The defending champion Golden State Warriors look to extend the best start to a season in NBA history when they put their 16-0 record on the line versus the host Phoenix Suns. (NBA-SUNS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Heat set out to build on division lead

The Miami Heat, in a tight battle for top spot in the Southeast Division, look to add to their wafer-thin edge when they visit the New York Knicks. (NBA-KNICKS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

League-leading Canadiens visit Devils

The Montreal Canadiens look to pad their lead atop the National Hockey League standings when they visit the New Jersey Devils while the Boston Bruins look to extend the league's longest active win streak to five games when they host the New York Rangers in two of the 12 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)