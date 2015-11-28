Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup final (until 29)

Murray brothers team up for key doubles

With the final tied at 1-1 Andy and Jamie Murray of Britain take on a Belgium duo likely to be Steve Darcis and Kimmer Coppejans although captain Johan van Herck could opt to change his line-up. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Watford

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Southampton

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Manchester United (1730)

Leicester face Manchester United in top of the table clash

LONDON - Leicester City face Manchester United in an unlikely top-of-the-table clash with the home side's Jamie Vardy seeking to set a Premier League record by scoring in his 11th successive match. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1500)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1715)

Malaga v Granada CF (1930)

Las Palmas v Deportivo Coruna (2100)

Celta Vigo v Sporting Gijon (2105)

Barcelona look to pull away from Atletico at the top

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona can stretch their lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid to seven points with a win at home to Real Sociedad before Atletico host Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Real Madrid coach Benitez previews Eibar La Liga clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez holds a news conference previewing their La Liga game at sixth-placed Eibar, when Real, who dropped to third after last week's 4-0 drubbing at home to Barcelona, will look to end a run of two straight defeats in Spain's top flight. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (PIX, TV) expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430)

Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Hanover 96 v FC Ingolstadt 04

Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Werder Bremen v Hamburg SV

Rampant Bayern hope to stretch record start against Hertha

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich can ensure they go into the winter break next month in top spot if they beat Hertha Berlin to take their league wins to 13 out of 14 games and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at home to struggling VfB Stuttgart. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Torino v Bologna (1700)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (1945)

Milan seek return to winning ways at home to Sampdoria

MILAN - AC Milan will look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to rivals Juventus when they host 12th-placed Sampdoria at the San Siro, while Torino welcome improving Bologna to Turin. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5.45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v ES Troyes AC (1600)

Angers SCO v Lille

Nantes v Bastia

GFC Ajaccio v FC Lorient

Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes

Toulouse v Nice

PSG host Troyes in top versus bottom clash

PARIS - Paris St Germain will extend their lead to 16 points if they beat bottom side Troyes for a ninth straight Ligue 1 win in their first game at the Parc des Princes since the Paris attacks. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

Heerenveen v Roda JC Kerkrade (1730)

Excelsior v Feyenoord (1845)

Twente Enschede v Willem II Tilburg (1945)

Feyenoord can go top with Rotterdam derby win

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord can move back to the top of the table on goal difference with a win in the Rotterdam derby against Excelsior at least until current leaders Ajax Amsterdam play later in the weekend. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims to end season with 50th career pole

ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has his sights set on a 50th career pole position in the last qualifying session of the season, while Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg aims for his sixth pole in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), expect by 1405 GMT/9.05 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test, Adelaide (to Dec. 1)

Hazlewood hammers New Zealand after review farce

ADELAIDE - Paceman Josh Hazlewood tore through New Zealand's batsmen to give Australia a sniff of victory within three days after a farcical third umpire decision stole the tourists' momentum during the third test. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Schwartzel enjoys five stroke lead heading into third round

MALELANE, South Africa - Former Masters champions Charl Schwarztel has a five stroke lead after two rounds as he seeks a record fourth win at the Leopard Creek Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11AM ET, 200 words)

- -

Faldo predicts new-look European Ryder Cup team

LONDON - Six-times major winner Nick Faldo believes there could be as many as six rookies in the team when Europe attempt to retain the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, Minnesota next year. (GOLF-RYDER/FALDO (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 550 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Klitschko faces Fury challenge for world titles

DUSSELDORF - World heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko takes on unbeaten contender Briton Tyson Fury with the Ukrainian's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO crowns on the line. (BOXING-KLITSCHKO/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Impressive Spurs seek to keep solid start going

Tim Duncan and the five-times NBA champion San Antonio Spurs try to extend their solid start to the National Basketball Association season when they host the Atlanta Hawks at AT&T Center. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Mavs look to snap rare three-game skid

German forward Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks will aim to snap a season-high three-game skid when they host the struggling Denver Nuggets. (NBA-MAVERICKS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks visit Kings in clash of Cup winners

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Los Angeles Kings in a clash of teams that have won the last four Stanley Cups while Russian sniper Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals try to close the gap on the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of the 12 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)