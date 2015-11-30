Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are Ballon d'Or nominees

LONDON - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head once again for the title of world's best footballer after being short-listed along with Neymar on Monday for the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or. (SOCCER-FIFA/BALLON, moved, by Ian Chadband, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

MILAN - Leaders Inter Milan visit on-form Napoli, who are joint second, in a Serie A top-of-the-table clash. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Primeira Liga

LISBON - Titleholders Benfica, struggling in a modest fourth place, face a tough test at third-placed Braga while leaders Sporting are at home to Belenenses. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup

Britain reach summit on Murray's broad shoulders

Incredibly, improbably, Britain will end the year as world champions of tennis after beating Belgium in the Davis Cup final, but that grand title rests squarely on the shoulders of one extraordinary player; Andy Murray.(TENNIS-DAVIS/MURRAY, moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Ravens battle Browns without injured Flacco

The Baltimore Ravens will play their first game in eight years without Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco when they visit the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North showdown that is not expected to have much bearing on the National Football League playoff race. (NFL-BROWNS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors look to extend record start to season

The defending champion Golden State Warriors will try to extend their record start to an NBA season when they shoot for their 19th consecutive victory when they visit a Utah Jazz team that have won two straight. (NBA-JAZZ/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Bulls host streaking Spurs

The Chicago Bulls, who have lost just one home game all season, will face their toughest test yet when they host a San Antonio Spurs team that have won five straight games. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers eye division lead, Oilers try to escape basement

The New York Rangers will try to snap a three-game skid and reclaim top spot in the Metropolitan Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes while the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs and last place Edmonton Oilers battle in an all-Canadian matchup in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)