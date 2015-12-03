Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

FIFA

Swiss police arrest two as FIFA corruption scandal deepens

ZURICH/NEW YORK - Swiss police arrested two FIFA officials suspected of taking millions of dollars in bribes linked to football TV rights, widening a graft probe into world soccer's governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/PROBE, moved)

FIFA decides which reforms will be proposed to Congress

ZURICH - FIFA's executive committee will decide on which proposals for reform, possibly including term limits for its own members, should be put before next February's Congress. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

SOCCER

Spanish King's Cup last 32, first leg

Linense v Athletic Bilbao 1900

Mirandes v Malaga 2000

Ponferradina v Eibar 2000

Levante v Espanyol 2000

Huesca v Villarreal 2000

Las Palmas v Real Sociedad 2100

Sociedad face Las Palmas and Levante take on Espanyol

BARCELONA - Real Sociedad are away to Las Palmas and Levante take on Espanyol in the two top flight clashes in the first leg of the King's Cup last 32 on Thursday while last season's beaten finalists Athletic Bilbao are away to Linense. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

La Liga

Neville outlines Valencia plans

VALENCIA, Spain - Former England defender Gary Neville holds his first news conference after being named as Valencia coach until the end of the season. (SOCCER-SPAIN/VALENCIA-NEVILLE, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Michael Church, 400 words)

Argentine FA presidential election

AFA votes to maintain old order or for renewal

BUENOS AIRES - TV celebrity Marcelo Tinelli, vowing to shake up the old order, stands against incumbent Luis Segura in the Argentine FA's first presidential election since July 2014 when former strongman Julio Grondona died after 35 years in power and was automatically succeeded by his right hand man Segura. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/AFA, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

South Africa begin search for Meyer successor

CAPE TOWN - After Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer confirmed he would not seek the renewal of his contract, the South African Rugby Union have a varied list of potential replacements to be thrust into consideration. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, By Nick Said, 400 words)

GOLF

Hero World Challenge (to 6) New Providence, Bahamas

Reigning champion Spieth heads elite field at Albany

American world number one Jordan Spieth launches his title defence in the opening round at Albany Golf Club where an elite field of 18, including six players ranked in the top 10, has assembled at the event hosted by Tiger Woods to benefit his foundation. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, expect end-of-day lead by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

NFL

League names winners of concussion research competition

NEW YORK - Innovations in protecting against concussions have made winners of researchers recognized by the National Football League. (NFL-CONCUSSIONS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

Packers aim to regain winning ways

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the (7-4) Green Bay Packers will look to bounce back from a 17-13 loss to their division rival Chicago Bears a week ago when they visit the Detroit Lions (4-7) at Ford Field. NFL-LIONS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NBA

Thunder seek to extend division lead

Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-7) will try to tighten their grip at the top of the Northwest division when they visit the Miami Heat (10-6). (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Celtics clash with Kings in Mexico City

The Boston Celtics (10-8) will aim to close the gap on the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings (7-12) in Mexico City, one of seven international cities to host NBA games during the 2015-16 season. (NBA-CELTICS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Capitals aim to extend win streak

The Washington Capitals try to make it six wins in a row when they visit the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens while the Ottawa Senators look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)