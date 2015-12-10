Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- -

SOCCER

Club World Cup (to 20), Tokyo

SanFrecce Hiroshima v Auckland City (1045)

Hiroshima and Auckland meet again for place in last eight

TOKYO - Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Auckland City clash in the opening match for the right to play African champions TP Mazembe Englebert in the quarter-finals, with the Japanese side having enjoyed a 1-0 win when they met in 2012. (SOCCER-CLUB/HIROSHIMA, expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Europa League

Final spots in Europa League's last 32 up for grabs

LONDON - Four-times European champions Ajax Amsterdam are among 20 teams chasing the remaining nine knockout places in the final round of Europa League group games. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect from 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

We will have all the build-up to the weekend European soccer action including the Premier League managers' news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

IOC's Bach holds news conference at end of Board meeting

LAUSANNE - The International Olympic Committee wraps up its executive board meeting with president Thomas Bach's news conference. (OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Also see moved items OLYMPICS-HAMBURG/, OLYMPICS-TOKYO/VENUES and OLYMPICS-RIO/

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, first test, Dunedin (to 14)

NZ look to score quick runs, then bowl at Sri Lanka

New Zealand's bowlers are likely to try to score some quick runs when they resume their first innings on 409 for eight, then try to get stuck into Sri Lanka's batsmen after the visitors' bowlers showed there was still life in the University Oval pitch at the end of the first day. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

Australia v West Indies, first test, Hobart (to 14)

Australia look to rack up the runs in Hobart

Adam Voges will resume on 174 and Shaun Marsh on 139 looking to add to their unbroken partnership of 317 and Australia's commanding 438 for three on day two of the first test against West Indies in Hobart. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect full coverage from 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Top players eye 2016 Rio Games with contrasting views

LOS ANGELES - It will be no more than an exhibition sport; it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; let's wait and see how it feels once you get there. These are among the wide ranging responses from top players as they prepare for golf's return to the Olympics at next year's Rio Summer Games after an absence of more than a century. (GOLF-OLYMPICS/ (FEATURE), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 800 words)

- - - -

NFL

Cardinals target seventh win in a row

MVP contender Carson Palmer and the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals aim to extend their commanding lead over the Seattle Seahawks at the top of the NFC West with a seventh straight win when they host the Minnesota Vikings (8-4). (NFL-CARDINALS/ (PIX), 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Struggling 76ers visit Nets in basement battle

The woeful Philadelphia 76ers (1-21) look to turn around a season of bitter disappointment when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (6-15) in a matchup between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference. (NBA-NETS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Thunder look to shoot down visiting Hawks

Kevin Durant and the 13-8 Oklahoma City Thunder seek to strengthen their position at the top of the Northwest Division with a third straight win when they host the Atlanta Hawks. (NBA-THUNDER/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks aim to extend win streak

The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks try to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Nashville Predators while the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Red Wings in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)