SOCCER

Champions League draw Nyon, Switzerland

Barcelona face Arsenal, Chelsea play PSG again

NYON, Switzerland - Holders Barcelona will play Premier League leaders Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League, 10 years after the sides faced each other in the final, following Monday's draw for the first knockout stage. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, moved)

Europa League draw Nyon, Switzerland

Man United go into unknown in Europa League

NYON, Switzerland - Triple European champions Manchester United and their under-fire coach Louis van Gaal face a tricky task against little-known Midtjylland in the last 32 of the Europa League following Monday's draw. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW, moved)

Club World Cup (to 20)

OSAKA - In just three years, River Plate have gone from second division football to South American champions and a place at the Club World Cup, with 39-year-old coach Marcelo Gallardo having played a big part in their revival. (SOCCER-CLUB/RIVER, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)

King's Cup

Efficient Atletico 'getting under people's skin'

MADRID - If Atletico Madrid's 2013 King's Cup triumph was a shock and their 2013-14 La Liga title a surprise, few would raise an eyebrow if Diego Simeone's ruthlessly efficient side were to win another major trophy. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW), moved)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, first test, Dunedin (to 14)

NZ grind down stubborn Sri Lanka for 122-run win

Trent Boult took two quick wickets after lunch to help New Zealand complete a 122-run victory over Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

NFL

Giants desperate for win over Dolphins to stay in race

The New York Giants (5-7), desperate to end a three-game losing skid, travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (5-7) needing a win to remain tied for the NFC East lead with the Eagles and Redskins in the only game on the National Football League schedule. (NFL-DOLPHINS/ , expect by 0530 GMT/1230 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors' backcourt key in showdown against Pacers

The dynamic backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowery, both averaging more than 20 points a game, lead Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors against the homestanding Indiana Pacers and comeback player of the year candidate Paul George. (NBA-PACERS/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Spurs put league's second-best mark on line against Jazz

With Kawhi Leonard leading the scoring parade for San Antonio, the Spurs (20-5) carry the NBA's second-best record into their Western Conference clash against the Utah Jazz in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

New coach leads Penguins against Capitals

Coach Mike Sullivan steers the fifth-place Pittsburgh Penguins (15-10-3) against the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals (20-6-2) in his first game at the helm after taking over from fired head coach Mike Johnston in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

AWARDS

Williams named as Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of 2015

NEW YORK - Serena Williams, who held all four of tennis's grand slam titles for the second time in her career and won 53 of 56 matches in 2015, was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine.(SPORTS-AWARDS/, moved)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

