Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Club World Cup (to 20)

Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona stroll into final

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, including an exquisite second goal, as Barcelona strolled into the Club World Cup final with a 3-0 win over Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande. (SOCCER-CLUB/BARCELONA (PIX), moved, by Brian Homewood, 287 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg

Atletico Madrid v Reus (III) (1900)

Celta Vigo v Almeria (II) (1900)

Granada CF v Leganes (II) (2000)

Villarreal v SD Huesca (II) (2000)

Villarreal bid to overturn first-leg defeat by Huesca

BARCELONA - Villarreal need to beat lower league Huesca, after losing the first leg 3-2, in order to qualify for the last 16. In-form Atletico Madrid take on Reus having won their opening match 2-1. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Italian Cup last 16

Lazio v Udinese (1500)

Sampdoria v AC Milan (2000)

Lazio attempt to end long wait for victory

MILAN - Lazio, who have not won a domestic game since October, host Udinese while five-times winners AC Milan visit Serie A strugglers Sampdoria. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Dutch Cup last 16

Feyenoord v Willem II Tilburg (1945)

Copy on merit

- -

We will also have the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

NFL

Rookies take centre stage in Week 15 opener

A matchup featuring two of the National Football League's best rookies kicks off Week 15 action as quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they visit the slumping St Louis Rams and Todd Gurley. (NFL-RAMS/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron's Cavs set for showdown with Thunder

LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup featuring two of the game's best players. (NBA-CAVALIERS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Lakers prepare for Rockets clash

Kobe Bryant, fresh off one of the more efficient games of his final season, leads the Los Angeles Lakers in a home game versus James Harden and a Houston Rockets team that have lost two straight games. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red-hot Flames look to extend winning streak

The Calgary Flames try to extend the longest active winning streak to seven games when they visit the Central division-leading Dallas Stars, while the Montreal Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of division leaders in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, second test, Hamilton (to 22)

Williamson finger, green Seddon Park pitch a concern for NZ

Top batsman Kane Williamson will continue to nurse a finger injury through the second test on a green Seddon Park wicket as New Zealand aim to build on their momentum from a strong performance in Australia and first-test victory in Dunedin. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real and Maccabi face moment of truth

BELGRADE - Euroleague holders Real Madrid and five-times winners Maccabi Tel Aviv have no room for error as they seek Top 16 berths from the final round of the preliminary group stage. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 250 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)