FIFA

French minister questions ban on would-be FIFA chief Platini

PARIS - France's sports minister publicly questioned the legitimacy of FIFA's ethics committee after it imposed an eight-year ban that seriously endangers fellow Frenchman Michel Platini's prospects of becoming the next head of the world football body. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI, moved, 382 words)

Dutch order audit and ethical probe into bribery claims

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands football association will submit itself to an ethical investigation by FIFA and ordered an independent forensic audit into its unsuccessful joint bid with Belgium to host the 2018 World Cup finals, following newspaper allegations of bribery. (SOCCER-FIFA/NETHERLANDS, moved, 373 words)

FIFA contender Sexwale appears before U.S. grand jury - BBC

FIFA presidential contender Tokyo Sexwale appeared before a U.S. grand jury to testify about an alleged $10 million payment South Africa made to Jack Warner, a former vice president of global soccer's governing body, the BBC reported on Monday. (SOCCER-FIFA/SEXWALE, moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

We will have team news ahead of Saturday's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

Golf Channel chief says future of sport is now

Mike McCarley, president of the Golf Channel, says we will look back at 2015 as golf's changing of the guard with a spirited rivalry between Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler growing the game over the next 20 years. (GOLF-CHANNEL/MCCARLEY (INTERVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

NHL

Bruins look for holiday cheer with fourth straight win

In the final night of action before the Christmas break, the Boston Bruins try to take over top spot in the Atlantic division when they go for their fourth straight win against the St Louis Blues in one of 10 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NBA

Raptors aim to tame Mavericks

Coming off an ugly loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Atlantic division-leading Toronto Raptors attempt to get back on the winning track when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Air Canada Centre in one of four games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

Heat bid to put breaks on Pistons

One of the top home teams in the NBA, the Miami Heat go for their 13th victory of the season at the AmericanAirlines Arena when they host the Detroit Pistons. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

NZ skipper McCullum to retire from internationals

WELLINGTON - Brendon McCullum, who led New Zealand through an exhilarating two years of success, will retire from international cricket in February after the two-test series against Australia, the 34-year-old batsman said on Tuesday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/MCCULLUM, moved, 400 words)

