Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
- - - -
SOCCER
We will have team news ahead of Saturday's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)
- - - -
CRICKET
England aim to dethrone test kings South Africa
South Africa's status as the top-ranked test-playing nation has been dented after their crushing defeat in India last month and is in danger of being eroded completely by England over the next month or two. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)
We have also moved a FACTBOX.
Barmy Army boost not only beer sales
DURBAN - England's travelling fans are bringing much more than just a thirst and a song to the test cricket arena in South Africa as they also provide a marked boost in income for the sport, says South African cricket supremo Haroon Lorgat.(CRICKET-SAFRICA/LORGAT (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 350 words)
- - - - (London desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".