Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

NBA

Cavaliers seek to mar Christmas Day for hosting Warriors

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to spoil Christmas Day for the dominant Golden State Warriors (27-1) when they pay a visit to Oakland looking to hand the reigning NBA champions their first home loss of the season in one of five games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Thunder aim to roar against slumping Bulls

Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) look to strengthen their position at the top of the Northwest Division when they host the Chicago Bulls, who will bid to snap a three-game losing streak. (NBA-THUNDER/, expect by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st ODI (2200 GMT)

NZ look to test depth in Sri Lanka series

New Zealand could give a debut to left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls as they look to test their depth at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the first game of their five-match one-day series against Sri Lanka with the pace bowling unit also being rotated with Tim Southee and Trent Boult rested. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Australia v West Indies, 2nd test, Melbourne (to 30)

Australia aim to claim series in Boxing Day test

MELBOURNE - Top-order batsman Shaun Marsh has been dropped from Australia's side for the second of the three-test series against West Indies with the visitors pledging to be more competitive at the traditional Boxing Day test. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Van Gaal in need of cheer, Hiddink back at Chelsea

LONDON - Seasonal cheer has been scarce for Louis van Gaal after a six-match winless sequence for his Manchester United side intensified rumours that he will be sacked and Stoke City are unlikely to be offering any solace on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

(Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)