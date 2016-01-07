Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday.

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Life bans for Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Diack

LONDON - Former head of Russian athletics Valentin Balakhnichev, the country's former head coach Aleksey Melnikov, and Papa Massata Diack, son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack, have been banned from the sport for life over corruption charges. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 410 words)

- - - -

FIFA INVESTIGATION

Ethics judges announce proceedings against Valcke

ZURICH - FIFA's ethics judges announced they had opened formal proceedings against suspended secretary general Jerome Valcke over alleged corruption involving World Cup ticket sales, one of many scandals now surrounding soccer's governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/VALCKE, moved, 414 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Toure poised to scoop African award

ABUJA - Yaya Toure is in line to be named African Footballer of the Year for an unprecedented fifth edition in a row but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andre Ayew may run him close in the voting. (SOCCER-AFRICA/AWARD, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

King's Cup

Third-tier Cadiz taking on Celta

BARCELONA - Third-tier Cadiz reached the last 16 of the King's Cup following the expulsion of Real Madrid for fielding an ineligible player and face Celta Vigo in the first leg. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 300 words)

- -

Countdown to FA Cup weekend

We will cover news conferences by Premier League managers ahead of this weekend's English FA Cup third-round matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect throughout)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 10)

Els goes back to his roots

JOHANNESBURG - Former world number one Ernie Els returns to the course where he began his career as the European Tour resumes after the festive break at the Glendower Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 10)

Spieth and Day start 2016 campaigns

HAWAII - World number one Jordan Spieth, second-ranked Jason Day and five other members of the top 10 launch their 2016 campaigns at the Kapalua Resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui where an elite, winners-only field of 32 has assembled. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Brisbane International ATP/WTA, Brisbane (to 10)

Federer sails through, Crawford crushes Petkovic

Roger Federer took 55 minutes to dispel all injury doubts with a 6-2 6-1 rout of unheralded German Tobias Kamke in the second round. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, moved, 388 words)

- -

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 10)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Bulls try to keep pace in East

Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls try to push their winning streak to six games and stay within striking distance of top spot in the Eastern Conference when they host the Boston Celtics. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Harden leads toiling Rockets

James Harden, one of the league's most lethal scorers, leads the struggling Houston Rockets in their clash with the visiting Utah Jazz. (NBA-ROCKETS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Bryant's Lakers visit rival Kings

Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the division rival Sacramento Kings while the last-place Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in two of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ovechkin spearheads Capitals challenge

Alex Ovechkin and the red-hot Washington Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 12 games, look to pad their lead atop the Metropolitan division when they visit the New York Islanders in one of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)