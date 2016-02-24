Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

FIFA

FIFA executive committee calls on members to approve reforms

ZURICH - FIFA's executive committee has called on the federation's member associations to approve proposed reforms at Friday's Congress and was informed that the global soccer body faced a financially "challenging" situation. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

Soccer-FIFA's top job: less gravy train, more treadmill

ZURICH - For most of his 17 years at the helm of FIFA, Sepp Blatter travelled the world to be feted like a head of state, with VIP treatment for his private jet, police escorts to whisk his limousine to the best hotel in town, and gala banquets in his honour. (SOCCER-FIFA/ELECTION-JOB, moved, by Simon Evans, 880 words)

Blatter book on hold for final chapter on FIFA debacle

ZURICH - Sepp Blatter has postponed publishing his book on 18 years at the top of scandal-plagued FIFA because he wants to squeeze in the final chapter on his ban from soccer, his publisher said on Thursday. (SOCCER FIFA/BLATTER BOOKS (PIX), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 300 words)

FIFA candidate Salman denies British MP's allegations

ZURICH - British Member of Parliament Damian Collins used parliamentary privilege on Tuesday to accuse FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of taking development project funds to finance an election bid. (SOCCER FIFA/ELECTION-MP (UPDATE 1), moved by Simon Evans, 800 words)

GUATEMALA CITY - An audit by a committee appointed by FIFA, soccer's global governing body, has concluded that broadcasting contracts between Guatemala's soccer federation and Mexican media magnate Angel Gonzalez were awarded below market value, say sources with knowledge of the report. (SOCCER FIFA/PROBE GUATEMALA (INSIGHT), moved, by Sofia Menchu, 800 words)

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 first leg (1945 GMT)

Dynamo Kiev v Manchester City

Man City seek Champions League boost in Kiev

KIEV - Injury-hit Manchester City will hope that resting players for their stinging FA Cup defeat at Chelsea will pay dividends when they visit Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DKY-MCI/, expect by 2145 GMT/ 4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

PSV Eindhoven v Atletico Madrid

Mean Atletico visit PSV side shorn of De Jong

AMSTERDAM - Atletico Madrid take one of the meanest defences in Europe to the Netherlands to face a PSV Eindhoven team without suspended top scorer Luuk de Jong for the last 16, first-leg tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSV-ATL/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Ecclestone welcomes F1 changes after 'wake-up' call

BARCELONA - Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone says the sport faces a brighter future after teams agreed a new qualifying format from this season, even if he had sought a more radical approach to liven up racing. (MOTOR F1/ECCLESTONE (EXCLUSIVE, INTERVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 800 words)

Formula One pre-season testing

Alonso sees Mercedes dominance continuing

BARCELONA - World champions Mercedes are looking stronger than ever but McLaren could have the best chassis in Formula One before too long, according to Fernando Alonso. (MOTOR-F1/TESTING-ALONSO, (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from day three of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

TENNIS

British MPs to quiz tennis chiefs over match-fixing claims

LONDON - British MPs will question the head of the Tennis Integrity Unit Nigel Willerton and ATP chief Chris Kermode about the recent match-fixing allegations. (TENNIS-CORRUPTION/, expect by 1600 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Expansion teams need stability, says Rebels coach McGahan

MELBOURNE - As Australia's youngest Super Rugby side, the Melbourne Rebels can sympathise with the struggles the new expansion sides face in joining the world's toughest club rugby competition, coach Tony McGahan told Reuters. (RUGBY-SUPER/REBELS-COACH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Ledesma seeks culture shift to keep Wallabies scrum strong

SYDNEY - Mario Ledesma turned Australia's scrum from something of an international joke into a key component of a side that finished second best only to the all-conquering All Blacks at the World Cup and he is not finished yet. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/LEDESMA (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

CRICKET

Australia, New Zealand coaches assess test series

CHRISTCHURCH - Australia coach Darren Lehmann and his New Zealand counterpart assess their sides' performances from the recent test series, which the Australians won 2-0 to move back to the top of the world test rankings. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect from 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Smith leads Australia back to test summit

CHRISTCHURCH - Australia returned to the top of the test world rankings on Wednesday after Steve Smith and Adam Voges steered the tourists to victory in the second test against New Zealand to seal a comprehensive 2-0 series win. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Also see moved items CRICKET NEWZEALAND/SMITH (UPDATE 1) and CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/MCCULLUM

NBA

Warriors look to cool off sizzling Heat

Steph Curry and the rampaging Golden State Warriors chase win number 51 when they pay a visit to the red hot Miami Heat who riding a three game winning streak and sit atop the Southeast division. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Raptors go for three straight against Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors look to push their winning streak to three games and continue their pursuit of the Eastern conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Air Canada Centre. (NBA-RAPTORS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Dallas try to avoid being Thunder struck

The Northwest division leading Oklahoma City Thunder try to pull out of two game losing skid when they pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks in one of 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Canadiens look for Capital gains

The free-falling Montreal Canadiens try to get back in the playoff hunt when they pay a visit to the Eastern conference front-running Washington Capitals, who are on a four game winning streak, in one of four contests on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0345 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

