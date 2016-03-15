Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League last-16 second leg

Atletico Madrid v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

Uphill task for PSV in Madrid

MADRID - Atletico Madrid are favourites to go through to the quarter-finals after holding PSV to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Eindhoven. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-PSV/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Manchester City v Dynamo Kiev (1945)

City poised to reach quarter-finals

MANCHESTER - Manchester City look almost certain to reach the last eight for the first time in their history after winning the first leg 3-1 in Ukraine. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-DKY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Rostov are Russia's answer to Leicester

MOSCOW - Russian championship leaders Rostov, who have never finished higher than sixth in the top flight, are being compared to shock English Premier League pacesetters Leicester City. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/ANALYSIS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 20)

Djokovic, Nadal seek berths in fourth round

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic battles German 27th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber while fourth seed Rafa Nadal faces Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco in men's third round action from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (TENNIS-MEN/INDIAN WELLS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

Serena, Halep try to book spot in quarters

Top seed Serena Williams faces Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Bondarenko while defending champion Simona Halep of Romania faces Czech Barbora Strycova on women's round of 16 action at the the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (TENNIS-WOMEN/INDIAN WELLS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

New Zealand v India, Nagpur

Hosts India kick off World T20 proper against New Zealand

NAGPUR - Hosts India, the overwhelming favourites, kick off the Super 10 stage of the World Twenty20 against New Zealand in Nagpur. (CRICKET-WORLD/NEWZEALAND (PIX), expect first copy by 1415 GMT/10:15 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs put win streak on the line versus Clippers

The streaking San Antonio Spurs try to keep pressure on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors when the shoot for a fourth consecutive victory when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Pacers try to bolster playoffs hopes

The Indiana Pacers, in a battle to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, try to get back on the winning track when they host a Boston Celtics team trying to take over to spot in the Atlantic Division. (NBA-PACERS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Raps chase top spot in East; Lakers host Kings The Toronto Raptors resume their bid to take over top spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks while Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Kings battle Stars in marquee matchup

The Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars in a battle of two of the Western Conference's top two teams while Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to make it three straight wins when they host the New York Islanders in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)