Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

India v Bangladesh, Bangalore (1400)

Hosts India meet neighbours Bangladesh in key clash

BANGALORE - Hosts India meet neighbours Bangladesh, who they beat twice recently in the Asia Cup, knowing they need to win their remaining Group Two matches to keep alive hopes of reaching the World Twenty20 last four. (CRICKET-WORLD/INDIA (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Simon Jennings, 400 words)

SOCCER

Internationals

Romania v Lithuania, Giurgui (1800)

Poland v Serbia, Poznan (1945)

Romania welcome Lithuania in Euro 2016 warm-up match

GIURGIU, Romania - Romania host Lithuania in an international friendly in the Danube town of Giurgiu as part of their preparations for the Euro 2016 finals in France (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ROU-LTU/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Angel Krasimirov, 150 words)

Euro 2016 finalists Poland entertain Serbia in friendly

POZNAN, Poland - Poland continue their preparations for Euro 2016 with a friendly international against Serbia. (SOCCER-POL-SRB/, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also bring you all the latest news ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies in the build-up to Euro 2016. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

World Cup qualifiers

Australia v Tajikistan, Adelaide (24)

Australia coach Postecoglou previews Tajik tussle

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will preview their match against the Tajiks at Adelaide Oval as the Socceroos seek to wrap up top spot in Group B of Asian qualifying for Russia 2018. (SOCCER-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, expect by 0700 GMT / 2 AM ET, 300 words)

OLYMPICS

Australia's 'Honey badger' embarks on Rio Olympic trail

SYDNEY - Australia rugby international Nick "Honey badger" Cummins, famous almost as much for his use of the local vernacular as his try-scoring prowess, joins his country's sevens programme in a bid to earn a ticket to the Rio Olympics. (OLYMPICS-RIO/RUGBY-CUMMINS, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, Austin (to 27)

Spieth battles Welshman Donaldson in Match Play

World number one Jordan Spieth faces Welshman Jamie Donaldson while defending champion Rory McIlroy battles Dane Thorbjorn Olesen in round one action at the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament at the Austin Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Wizards try to make it six straight

The suddenly red-hot Washington Wizards will try to push their win streak to six games and give a boost to their Eastern Conference playoffs hopes when they host the Atlanta Hawks. (NBA-WIZARDS/, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors shoot for 51 straight home wins

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors try to extend their record regular-season home unbeaten run to 51 games when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-WARRIORS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs battle Bucks; Spurs host Heat

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Milwaukee Bucks while the San Antonio Spurs try to keep pressure on the league-leading Golden States Warriors when they host the Miami Heat in two of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Rangers host Bruins in Original Six clash

The New York Rangers try to bolster their hopes of securing home-ice advantage for the playoffs when they host the Boston Bruins in a battle of Original Six franchises while the New York Islanders host the Ottawa Senators in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)