SOCCER

Asia's best vie for final spots in third round of qualifiers

SINGAPORE - Seven spots are still up for grabs in the 12-team third round of World Cup qualifying in Asia when the continent completes the second round, with China, Australia and Iran among the sides with work still to do.

International friendlies

Scotland v Denmark, Glasgow (1945)

England v Netherlands, London (2000)

Austria v Turkey, Vienna (2030)

Switzerland v Bosnia, Zurich (2030)

Sweden v Czech Republic, Solna (2030)

Germany v Italy, Munich (2045)

Ireland v Slovakia, Dublin (2045)

Portugal v Belgium, Leiria (2045)

France v Russia, Paris (2100)

Germany looking for win over Italy after England loss

MUNICH - World champions Germany try to bounce back from Saturday's humbling home defeat by England when they face Italy in another friendly as they prepare for Euro 2016.

Sturridge returns for England against Netherlands

LONDON - Striker Daniel Sturridge makes his first England appearance in 18 months against the Netherlands at Wembley after a series of injuries as the hosts look for another win on the back of a 3-2 victory in Germany.

We will also bring you individual match reports on all the other fixtures listed above.

African Nations Cup qualifiers

Malawi v Guinea (1230)

Lesotho v Seychelles (1300)

Rwanda v Mauritius (1330)

Ethiopia v Algeria (1400)

Niger v Senegal (1400)

Namibia v Burundi (1500)

Togo v Tunisia (1500)

Angola v DR Congo (1600)

Liberia v Djibouti (1600)

Uganda v Burkina Faso (1600)

Gambia v Mauritania (1630)

Egypt v Nigeria (1700)

South Africa v Cameroon (1700)

Sudan v Ivory Coast (1700)

Morocco v Cape Verde Islands (1900)

Heavyweights seek to move to brink of qualification

DURBAN, South Africa - Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt and Senegal will be on the brink of places at the 2017 African Nations Cup finals with wins amid 15 qualifiers.

Pellegrini can take Zenit to next level

MOSCOW - Manuel Pellegrini can take Zenit St. Petersburg to another level if the Chilean decides to take over as manager of the Russian club at the end of the season, according to former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to April 3)

Women's quarter-finals

After a day of upsets that derailed Serena Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska and Garbine Muguruza, the women's wide open quarter-finals get underway at the Miami Open.

Djokovic headlines men's battles to reach quarters

World number one Novak Djokovic, on a quest for a record-tying sixth title in Key Biscayne, takes on Austrian Dominic Thiem for a berth in the quarter-finals.

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

Peaking England meet formidable New Zealand in Kotla

NEW DELHI - England skipper Eoin Morgan would like to believe his team peaked at the right time at the World Twenty20 while New Zealand were slightly premature going into Wednesday's semi-final at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

We also moved a factbox on the match

Morgan, Williamson discuss first semi-final

NEW DELHI - England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson face the media ahead of Wednesday's first World Twenty 20 semi-final at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

CYCLING

Authorities under pressure to improve race safety

PARIS - After Belgian rider Antoine Demoitie, 25, died after a fall in the Gent-Wevelgem race on Sunday in yet another accident involving a motorbike, cycling's authorities are under pressure to improve safety at their events.

NBA

Thunder look to jam the Pistons

The red-hot Southwest Division-leading Oklahoma City Thunder roll into the Motor City to take on the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors look to take next step in historic season

The Golden State Warriors (66-7) aim to take the next step in their campaign for the best-ever NBA season record when they host the Washington Nationals.

Rockets hit Cleveland

The Houston Rockets, clinging to the last Western Conference playoff berth, visit Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Blackhawks, Blues vie for upper hand in Central

The Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild, while the Blues host the Rockies in two of nine games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words)

