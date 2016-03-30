Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

England v New Zealand, first semi-final (1330)

In-form New Zealand eye first World T20 final

NEW DELHI - New Zealand look to qualify for their first World Twenty20 final when they take on 2010 champions England, who won the toss and elected to field, in the first semi-final at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (CRICKET-WORLD/SEMIS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

India's spinners look to tame West Indies hitmen at Wankhede

MUMBAI - The second World Twenty20 semi-final is likely to hinge on who emerges on top in the battle between the big-hitting West Indian batsmen and India's wily spinners when the former champions clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (CRICKET-WORLD/SEMIS (PREVIEW, PIX), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 550 words)

We will also move a factbox on the match

India's Shastri urges batsmen to bring 'A' game for semis

MUMBAI - India's top order batsmen have not performed well enough at the World Twenty20, with the exception of Virat Kohli, and must improve against a dangerous West Indies side in Thursday's semi-final, team director Ravi Shastri said. (CRICKET-WORLD/ (PIX), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

GOLF

Solheim Cup

Sorenstam set to be named Europoe's Solheim Cup captain

LONDON - Sweden's Annika Sorenstam is expected to be named captain of Europe's 2017 Solheim Cup team later on Wednesday. (GOLF-WOMEN/SOLHEIM, expect at 1800 GMT/1400 EDT, by Tony Jimenex, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari hope to make Mercedes sweat in Sakhir

MANAMA - One Mercedes winning streak has to end, with Nico Rosberg aiming for his fifth victory in a row while team mate and triple world champion Lewis Hamilton seeks a Bahrain hat-trick. Ferrari hope to deny them both. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/(PREVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at the Sakhir circuit.

SOCCER

Forest heroes predict more upsets after Leicester success

NOTTINGHAM, England - As Leicester City edge closer to becoming the biggest outsiders since Nottingham Forest in 1978 to win the English league title, former members of that Forest side predict that more smaller clubs will succeed in the Premier League in the future. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEICESTER-FOREST (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to April 3)

Kerber in women's quarter-final test at Miami Open The women's quarter-finals will be completed as 13th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus meets Briton Johanna Konta in the matinee, while second seed Angelique Kerber of Germany takes on American Madison Keys in the nightcap. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 350 words)

Djokovic v Berdych in quarters clash

World number one Novak Djokovic takes on seventh seed Tomas Berdych under the lights for a berth in the semi-finals of the Miami Open after a dayside, quarter-final battle between France's Gilles Simon and David Goffin of Belgium. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Mavericks draw Knicks in playoff push Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks may hold the winning cards against the visiting New York Knicks as the hosts try to gain ground in their push for a playoff berth. (NBA-MAVERICKS/ , expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Jazz face the music against Warriors

The Utah Jazz, in need of a win in their drive for a Western Conference playoff spot, have the misfortune of hosting the visiting Golden State Warriors, who are threatening to complete the NBA's best-ever regular season record. (NBA-JAZZ/ , expect by 0400 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Hot Hawks grapple with Raptors, Spurs host New Orleans

The red-hot Atlanta Hawks square up against the Toronto Raptors in a clash of Eastern Conference playoff-bound clubs, while the NBA's second best San Antonio Spurs host New Orleans in two of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Ducks look to torch Flames

The Anaheim Ducks may have clinched a playoff spot but look to improve their postseason seeding when they host the Calgary Flames on a quiet night of action in the National Hockey League with just three games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)