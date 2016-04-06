Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters

A Masters special on the cards as Day heads stellar cast

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The 80th edition of the Masters, starting at Augusta National on Thursday, is looming as one of the best in recent memory with world number one Jason Day heading a list of high-profile players who have produced superb form over the past three months. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

Augusta chairman talks to media on eve of Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, addresses the media on the eve of the tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAYNE (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Europe's Masters drought simply down to 'cycles', says Faldo

AUGUSTA, Georgia - European golfers have endured a 17-year title drought at the Masters after dominating the tournament for two decades, a barren run that three-times winner Nick Faldo says can only be explained by "cycles". (GOLF-MASTERS/FALDO (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

'Big Easy' in upbeat mood at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Four-times major champion Ernie Els, his confidence flooding back after a return to health and a reunion with his old coach, sounds more enthusiastic than he has in years as he prepares for the 80th Masters starting on Thursday. (GOLF-MASTERS/ELS (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 500 words)

Augusta National masters art of minimal sponsorship

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Sports sponsorship deals, even multi-million dollar ones, follow a pretty basic process but not at Augusta National Golf Club, permanent home of the Masters. There business is conducted quite differently - and almost all of it is shrouded in secrecy. (GOLF-MASTERS/SPONSORS (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Rick Horrow, 700 words)

Players set to contend for Masters Par-3 tourney

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The traditional Par-3 contest, which takes place on the eve of the Masters, is a short-course tournament which has become a jinx with no winners having gone on to win the main event that same week. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAR3 (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845)

Paris St Germain v Manchester City

VfL Wolfsburg v Real Madrid

PSG slight favourites against City

PARIS - Paris St Germain are the slight favourites as they take on Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MCI/ (PIX, TV), by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Real hope to carry 'Clasico' momentum to Wolfsburg

Real Madrid hope to take momentum from the weekend 'Clasico' win over Barcelona into the quarter-final first leg at VfL Wolfsburg, who have been misfiring in the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-WOL-REA/ (PIX, TV), by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

English Premier League

We will have the latest news from the English Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Scottish Premiership

Rangers now ready for top flight return

In the aftermath of Rangers' failed bid to win promotion to the top flight through the playoffs last season, former captain Barry Ferguson was roundly panned for suggesting the club may benefit from another year in Scotland's second tier. (SOCCER-SCOTLAND-RFC/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

OLYMPICS

Role reversal for Campbells as Bronte struggles with injury

SYDNEY - Not many world champions would get sympathy from a rival after suffering a shoulder injury but it is not only sororal love that has Cate Campbell feeling sorry for sister Bronte heading into Australia's Olympic swimming trials. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-CAMPBELLS, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Volvo Car Open (to 10)

Venus faces Riske in second round action

Third seed Venus Williams faces Alison Riske, second seed Belinda Bencic meets qualifier Elena Vesnina and Lucie Safarova will battle wildcard Louisa Chirico in second round action at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Mavs, Rockets try to bolster playoff hopes

The Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets in a battle of two Western Conference teams still battling to secure a playoff berth with one week left in the NBA's regular season. (NBA-MAVERICKS/, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Celtics resume battle for No. 3 seed

The Boston Celtics, in a multi-team battle to secure the Eastern Conference's third playoff seed host a New Orleans Pelicans squad that are already eliminated from postseason contention. (NBA-CELTICS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs visit Pacers; Lakers and Clippers clash

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Indiana Pacers while the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Los Angeles Clippers in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers' Sanchez gets start versus Marlins

Venezuelan right-hander Anibal Sanchez takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers versus Cuban right-hander Jose Fernandez and the Miami Marlins in one of the 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Red Wings fighting for playoff lives

The Detroit Red Wings, in a battle to extend the longest playoff streak in professional sports to 25 years, host the Philadelphia Flyers in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0010 GMT/8:10 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)