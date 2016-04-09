Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 10)

Spieth one ahead going into third round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Jordan Spieth, bidding for a third major title, takes a one-shot lead over world number three Rory McIlroy into the third round at Augusta National after the entire field battled to cope with gusting winds. World number one Jason Day is five off the pace. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Andrew Both and Tim Wharnsby, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Swansea City v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1630)

Arsenal draw with West Ham, Villa face relegation

LONDON - Third-placed Arsenal's London derby with West Ham United ended 3-3 -- a result that dented both club's respective ambitions. Aston Villa's Premier League membership could end if they lose to Bournemouth and Norwich City avoid defeat at Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman and Ian Chadband, 600 words).

We will also have mini-reports on all the matches.

La Liga

Real Madrid v Eibar (1400)

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1615)

Real Sociedad v Barcelona (1830)

Real Betis v Levante (2005)

Barca seek response to Clasico defeat

BARCELONA - La Liga leaders Barcelona need a boost at Real Sociedad after their Clasico defeat last week by third-placed Real Madrid, who host mid-table Eibar. Atletico visit Espanyol knowing a first win there since 2012 and another Barca slip would leave them three points off the top. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 600 words)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg SV v SV Darmstadt 98

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg

VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1630)

Treble-chasing Bayern bid to extend lead with Stuttgart win

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, chasing a record fourth Bundesliga title in a row, travel to VfB Stuttgart hoping to increase their lead at the top to eight points with a win before second-placed Borussia Dortmund visit Schalke 04. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Frosinone v Inter Milan (1300)

Chievo Verona v Carpi (1600)

Sassuolo v Genoa (1600)

AC Milan v Juventus (1845)

Soccer-Leaders Juve visit troubled AC Milan

MILAN - Juventus, closing on a fifth straight Serie A title, can provisionally move nine points clear of Napoli, who play on Sunday, with a win at AC Milan, whose players spent the week confined to the training ground after recent poor performances. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

En Avant Guingamp v Paris St Germain (1500)

Angers SCO v GFC Ajaccio

Caen v FC Lorient

St Etienne v ES Troyes AC

Stade de Reims v Nantes

Toulouse v Bastia

PSG can put patchy form behind them at Guingamp

PARIS - Paris St Germain can put their recent frustrating form behind them at 15th-placed Guingamp with Laurent Blanc set to rotate his squad ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at Manchester City. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Dutch championship

Excelsior v Heracles Almelo (1630)

SC Cambuur v Ajax Amsterdam (1745)

Vitesse Arnhem v ADO Den Haag (1745)

PSV Eindhoven v Willem II Tilburg (1845)

Ajax, PSV left in race for title

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam and title holders PSV Eindhoven, two points off the pace, each play struggling opponents in the two-horse race for the Dutch championship. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Major Indoor Soccer League

FC Dallas, Earthquakes in Western showdown

Western Conference-leading FC Dallas (3-1-1) host the San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-1) in an intra-conference showdown at Toyota Stadium. (SOCCER-MLS/DALLAS, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

HORSE RACING

Grand National

Many Clouds seeks back-to-back titles

Many Clouds seeks to become the first horse to win the Grand National, the world's most famous steeplechase, in successive years at Aintree since the great Red Rum in 1974. Its jockey Leighton Aspell can become the first man ever to ride the winner three years running. (HORSE RACING-NATIONAL/ expect by 1645 GMT/12:45 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round seven)

Sharks v Lions, Durban (1505)

Southern Kings v Bulls (1715)

Lions go hunting in Sharks territory

DURBAN - Two of the top contenders in the South African Group go head-to-head as the Sharks host the Lions in their Super Rugby clash at King's Park. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

European Rugby Champions Cup

Wasps v Exeter (1515)

Saracens v Northampton (1745)

Champions Cup quarters kick off with all-English ties

LONDON - The quarter-finals begin with two all-English clashes as Premiership rivals Wasps and Exeter meet at the Ricoh Arena before seasoned European campaigners Saracens and Northampton clash at Allianz Park. (RUGBY UNION/CHAMPIONS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

The Australian championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book tickets to Rio. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit)

TENNIS

WTA Tour: Volvo Car Open, Charleston (to 10)

Kerber faces Stephens in Charleston semi-finals

Top-seeded defending champion Angelique Kerber of Germany takes on seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao to settle rubber-match with Bradley

Manny Pacquiao, who says this will be his final fight, takes on Tim Bradley in a welterweight rubber match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after the two split their first two encounters in the ring. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

NBA

Celtics aim to catch Hawks in seeding tussle

The Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks with a chance to leapfrog them in the scramble for third-seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs. (NBA-HAWKS/ , expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Warriors hunt Grizzlies on way to record wins total

The Golden State Warriors and chief sharpshooter Steph Curry aim to down the Grizzlies in their pursuit of the NBA's all-time best season record. (NBA-GRIZZLIES/ , expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Cavs square off against Bulls

The Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James polish up their game ahead of the impending playoffs when they face the Chicago Buills in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

BASEBALL

California aces duel in Giants-Dodgers clash

Longtime rivals the Dodgers and the Giants send their best to the mound in a California clash as Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw duels San Francisco's World Series hero Madison Bumgarner at AT&T Park in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. ( (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Reds Wings in with a win over Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings need a win against the New York Rangers in regulation or overtime to run their streak to 25 seasons in a row in the Stanley Cup playoffs without any help from other teams in one of 15 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)