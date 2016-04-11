Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters

How will Spieth deal with Masters meltdown?

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We reflect on Englishman Danny Willett's three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday, his first major title, and how defending champion Jordan Spieth will handle his stunning collapse on the back nine at Augusta National when seemingly poised for a commanding win. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final second legs

Barca take slender lead to Atletico

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona take a 2-1 lead to Spanish rivals Atletico on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-BAR/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10:PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Benfica primed to upset Bayern

LISBON - Benfica, beaten 1-0 in the first leg in Munich, will bid to end Bayern coach Pep Guardiola's dream of winning Europe's most prestigious club trophy in his last season in charge of the Bundesliga leaders. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BEN-FCB/(PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10:PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Serie A

Roma continue chase for Champions League spot

MILAN - Third-placed AS Roma host Bologna, who are 13th, as they continue their quest to clinch a berth in next season's Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Major League Soccer

Galaxy draw with Timbers

LA Galaxy scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Portland. (SOCCER-MLS/GALAXY, moving shortly, 300 words)

Premier League

LONDON - We bring you the latest team news from the Premier League after Leicester City took another step towards the title by beating Sunderland, while Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a win over Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout, 300 words)

NBA

Mavs battle Jazz; Cavs host Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz in a clash with playoff implications for both Western Conference teams while the LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs host Reds in home opener

Left-hander Jon Lester takes the mound for the for the Chicago Cubs' home opener at Wrigley Field versus the Cincinnati Reds in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

