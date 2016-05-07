Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Norwich City v Manchester United (1145)

AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400)

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1400)

Sunderland v Chelsea (1400)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)

Leicester City v Everton (1630)

Party time for champions Leicester

LONDON - It will be party time when Leicester City play their first game as Premier League champions, while at the other end of the table Newcastle United and Sunderland face crucial relegation clashes after Norwich lost 1-0 to Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect first take by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

We will have mini reports on all the matches

Bundesliga

Cologne v Werder Bremen (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Bayern Munich (1330)

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

Hanover 96 v Hoffenheim (1330)

Hertha Berlin v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Mainz (1330)

Bayern look to wrap up fourth straight title

BERLIN - Bayern Munich can clinch a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over Ingolstadt or with a draw or a defeat if Dortmund fail to beat strugglers Eintracht Frankfurt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Inter Milan v Empoli (1600)

Bologna v AC Milan (1845)

Inter look to secure fourth, inconsistent Milan at Bologna

MILAN - Inter Milan have missed out on Champions League qualification, but can secure fourth spot when they host Empoli on Saturday, while AC Milan can boost their own European hopes with a win at Bologna. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 200 words)

Ligue 1

Nantes v Caen (1900)

GFC Ajaccio v Paris St Germain (1900)

Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1900)

Lille v En Avant Guingamp (1900)

Montpellier HSC v Stade Rennes (1900)

Nice v St Etienne (1900)

Olympique Lyon v Monaco (1900)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1900)

Bastia v Angers SCO (1900)

Toulouse v ES Troyes AC (1900)

Lyon host Monaco in battle for second Champions League spot

PARIS - With Paris St Germain crowned champions in March, second place Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco in third face each other with both sides scrapping to finish runners-up and claim the other direct qualifying spot for the Champions League. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Talent-laden Montreal visit Columbus

Argentine maestro Ignacio Piatti hopes to add to his four-goal season haul for Montreal Impact, while Sierra Leonean poacher Kei Kamara seeks to improve on his three-goal season for Columbus Crew when the teams meet in one of six games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 8)

Murray beats Nadal to reach Madrid final

MADRID - Andy Murray beat Rafa Nadal in straight sets to reach Madrid Open final. (TENNIS-MEN/, moving shortly, by Richard Martin, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 11)

Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1300)

Sharks need to dampen Hurricanes' fury

DURBAN - South Africa's Sharks need a victory at King's Park to get their faltering Super Rugby campaign back on track but come up against a Hurricanes side that blew away the Lions in their previous match. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also move rolling highlights of all the round's matches (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS).

ICE HOCKEY

World championships

MOSCOW - Czech Republic face Latvia and the United States clash with Belarus on day two of the world ice hockey championships in Russia. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 250 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 8)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Long-hitting Andrew Loupe takes a one-stroke lead into the third round of the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow, while Phil Mickelson starts the day three shots behind, and defending champion Rory McIlroy trails by six. (GOLF PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

LPGA: Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic, Prattville, Alabama (to 8)

Korean Ryu surges two ahead at RTJ Trail

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon takes a two-shot lead into the third round at Robert Trent Jones Trail after firing a flawless seven-under-par 65 on Friday. American world number four Stacy Lewis trails by four strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

HORSE RACING

142nd Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Kentucky

Unbeaten Nyquist the favorite in Run for the Roses

Nyquist, unbeaten in seven career races, will start from the 13th post as the 3-1 early favourite in the Run for the Roses with second choice Exaggerator (8-1) drawing the 11th gate for the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown at Louisville's Churchill Downs. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

BOXING

Power puncher Alvarez takes on speedy Khan in middleweight clash

Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defends his WBC middleweight crown against England's Amir Khan in a matchup of power versus speed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (BOXING-MIDDLEWEIGHT/ , expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Raptors try to bounce back versus Heat

The Toronto Raptors head to Miami to take on the Heat with their best-of-seven, second-round Eastern Conference playoff series knotted at 1-1. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors look to take commanding lead over Wolves

The Golden State Warriors, still missing sharpshooting Stephen Curry, look to seize a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on the road against the Portland Trailblazers. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/TRAILBLAZERS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blues and Stars in pivotal Game 5

The visiting St. Louis Blues and the Western Conference's top-seeded Dallas Stars play a pivotal Game Five in their best-of-seven second-round clash in the Stanley Cup playoffs. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/STARS, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Penguins could ice top seeds Capitals

Sidney Crosby and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins try to eliminate Eastern Conference tops seeds the Washington Capitals when they carry a 3-1 lead into Game Five of their best-of-seven playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Sharks hope to seize edge against Predators

The San Jose Sharks look to take advantage of home ice and seize the lead over the Nashville Predators in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series, which is all square at 2-2 going into Game Five. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SHARKS, expect by 0500 GMT/1:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox ace Sale tries to ring up seventh win

Chicago White Sox lefthander Chris Sale tries to be the first pitcher to ring up a seventh win this season when he takes on the Minnesota Twins and Ervin Santana in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.