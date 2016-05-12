Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

DOPING

WADA meets as new Russian doping scandal swirls

MONTREAL - Anti-doping crusaders have warned the World Anti-Doping Agency's foundation board meeting will be an explosive one as they deal with an escalating drugs scandal in Russian sport. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 450 words)

SOCCER

Baffled Kuwaiti clubs plead with FIFA to end ban

MEXICO CITY - Kuwait's clubs are baffled by their country's exclusion from international soccer and have urged FIFA to end a dispute they say they have nothing to do with. (SOCCER-FIFA/KUWAIT, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

CONCACAF elects new president

MEXICO CITY - CONCACAF, battered after years of scandal that have seen three former presidents indicted in the United States, will choose between Bermuda's Larry Mussenden and Canada's Victor Montagliani as new president. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

FIFA opens Congress

MEXICO CITY - FIFA opens its first Congress under new president Gianni Infantino, elected in February to bring credibility back to soccer's scandal-plagued global body. (SOCCER-FIFA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Premier League

LONDON - We will have all the latest developments from the top-flight clubs ahead of the final weekend of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Europa spot up for grabs in Dutch League

AMSTERDAM - The teams that finished from fifth to eighth at the end of the regular season begin a playoff competition for a single spot in next season's Europa League. (SOCCER-NETHERLANDS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Verstappen and Kvyat meet media after Red Bull switch

BARCELONA - Dutch teenager Max Verstappen and the man he has replaced at Red Bull, Russian Daniil Kvyat, appear together in what could be a lively news conference at the Circuit de Catalunya. (MOTOR-F1-SPAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

GOLF

Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (to 15)

Spieth and Day in tasty grouping at TPC Sawgrass

U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth returns to PGA Tour competition for the first time since his shock final-round meltdown at last month's Masters when he tees off in the opening round at the TPC Sawgrass alongside Australian world number one Jason Day and South African Branden Grace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Sharks, Preds set for Game Seven showdown

The Nashville Predators, seeking their first trip to a conference finals, visit the San Jose Sharks for a decisive seventh game to conclude their Western Conference semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SHARKS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs visit Thunder with season on the line

The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs try to keep their season alive when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder needing a win to force a decisive seventh game in their Western Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees meet Royals, Dodgers host Mets

Defending World Series champion Kansas City visit the New York Yankees in one of eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Championship

MOSCOW - Champions Canada look to make it four wins from four against a Germany side who shocked Slovakia 5-1 to record their first victory in Group B. United States have lost two games and are in action in the same group against France. In Group A hosts Russia play Denmark and Czech Republic face Norway. (ICE HOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 250 words)