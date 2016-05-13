Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

DOPING

Kremlin: Olympic doping allegations 'treacherous slander'

MOSCOW - The Kremlin dismissed allegations that Russia had run a sophisticated doping programme at the last winter Olympics as treacherous slander on Friday, calling the ex-head of the country's doping laboratory "a turncoat." (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-DENIAL (UPDATE 1), moved,

Olympic track power Kenya told how to fix doping law

NAIROBI - Kenya has been told what it needs to do to fall in line with the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), its sports minister said on Friday, a day after it was judged non-compliant and placed at risk of missing the Rio Olympics. (SPORT-DOPING/KENYA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Isaack Omulo and George Obulutsa, 400 words)

SOCCER

FIFA stages first Congress under Infantino's presidency

MEXICO CITY - FIFA's 209 member associations hold their first Congress since Gianni Infantino was elected as president in February to lead the global soccer body out of the worst crisis in its history. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), by Brian Homewood, expect from 1700 GMT/1 AM ET, 500 words)

FIFA to decide on Kosovo, Gibraltar membership

MEXICO CITY - Soccer's governing body FIFA faces a tricky political decision when it considers the applications of Kosovo and Gibraltar for membership. (SOCCER-FIFA/KOSOVO (PIX, TV), by Brian Homewood, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

LONDON - We will have all the latest developments from the top-flight clubs ahead of the final weekend of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Valencia v Real Sociedad (1830)

Copy on merit

Turkish Super League revamp aims to boost revenues, success

ISTANBUL, May 13 A revamp of Turkey's Super League will help its debt-laden soccer clubs boost their incomes and compete successfully in Europe, with the aim of putting Turkey among the top footballing nations by 2020, officials said on Friday. (SOCCER-TURKEY/, moved, by Daren Butler, 400 words)

GOLF

Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (to 15)

Day two strokes clear after record-equalling round

Australian world number one Jason Day takes a two-shot lead into the second round after opening with a record-tying nine-under-par 63 at the TPC Sawgrass. Second-ranked Jordan Spieth and defending champion Rickie Fowler both carded 72s. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari one-two in first Spanish GP practice

BARCELONA - Ferrari were first and second in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, with Sebastian Vettel leading Kimi Raikkonen, and the top four drivers all inside last year's pole position time. (MOTOR-F1-SPAIN/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

NHL

Penguins host Lightning in East final opener

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening game of a best-of-seven Eastern Conference final that will determine which team advances to play for the Stanley Cup. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENGUINS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors out to clinch series

Toronto lead Miami 3-2 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series and will get the chance to eliminate the Heat in Game Six on Friday. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox's Sale eyes MLB-best eighth win

Undefeated Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale seeks his Major League Baseball-leading eighth win of the season when he takes the mound versus the host New York Yankees in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Championship

MOSCOW - Czech Republic face Kazakhstan and the United States' clash with Hungary on day eight of the championship. (ICE HOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 200 words)

BASKETBALL

Euroleague giants up against dark horses in semis

BERLIN - The Euroleague's six-time winners CSKA Moscow and nouveau riche Fenerbahce Istanbul meet less fancied Lokomotiv Krasnodar and laboral Kutxa Vitoria, respectively in the semi-finals (EUROLEAGUE-BASKETBALL/SEMIS, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words) (Europe duty editor: Ken Ferris)