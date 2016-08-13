Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO - Full coverage of Day Eight of competition in Rio, with 21 gold medals up for grabs. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Hull City v Leicester City (1130)

Burnley v Swansea City (1400)

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

Middlesbrough v Stoke City (1400)

Southampton v Watford (1400)

Manchester City v Sunderland (1630)

Champions Leicester stunned by Hull in Premier League opener

LONDON - Leicester City's Premier League title defence got off to a terrible start as they were beaten 2-1 at promoted Hull City, who shrugged off an injury crisis to shock the champions on the opening day of the new season on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates throughout, by Ed Dove)

We will also move mini match reports on every game

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Illinois (to 14)

Bryan leads by one stroke in Quad Cities

Wesley Bryan, in just his third start on the PGA Tour, is the man to catch after posting a halfway total of 12-under 130, as half the field completes the second round of the PGA Tour event before going straight back out for the third round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Australia, 3rd test, Colombo (to 17)

De Silva leads Sri Lanka fightback with maiden hundred

COLOMBO - Dhananjaya de Silva hit a maiden century and combined with Dinesh Chandimal to resurrect Sri Lanka's innings after a poor start against Australia on the opening day of the third and final test on Saturday. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, moved, 350 words)

England v Pakistan, fourth test (to 15)

Pakistan build significant lead over England

LONDON - Pakistan moved on to 417 for seven and a lead of 89 runs over England at lunch on the third day of the final test at The Oval on Saturday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

West Indies v India, third test (to 13)

India seek to clinch series victory over West Indies

India, ahead 1-0 in the four-test series, head into the final day of the third test in St. Lucia in a commanding position at 157 for three in their second innings, leading by 285 runs and likely to declare before lunch to give themselves a chance of bowling out the West Indies a second time. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Bumgarner on mound as Giants face Orioles

San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner (10-7) is expected to put his miserly 2.20 ERA on the line as the National League West-leading Giants host the Baltimore Orioles, who are locked in a fierce battle in the American League East, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (London desk editor: Ed Osmond)