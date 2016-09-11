Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York

Djokovic faces Warwinka in U.S. Open final

NEW YORK - Top-seeded defending champion Novak Djokovic, going for his third major of the year, and Swiss third seed Stan Warwinka, who have waged several memorable grand slam battles in the past, meet in the men's final at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, the last grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Josh Schneyer, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Swansea City v Chelsea (1500)

Chelsea look to maintain perfect start

LONDON - Chelsea can draw level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table and maintain their perfect start to the season with victory at Swansea City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg (1330)

Mainz v Hoffenheim (1530)

BERLIN - Mainz face Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen take on Augsburg with all four teams looking to get their first win of the new season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 150 words)

Serie A

Bologna v Cagliari (1030)

AC Milan v Udinese (1300)

AS Roma v Sampdoria (1300)

Atalanta Bergamo v Torino (1300)

Chievo Verona v Lazio (1300)

Genoa v Fiorentina (1300)

Pescara v Inter Milan (1845)

Sampdoria look to stay perfect with win at Roma

MILAN - Inter Milan go in search of their first win of the season at Pescara while AS Roma will hope to end Sampdoria's perfect start. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Leganes (1000)

Valencia v Real Betis (1400)

Granada CF v Eibar (1615)

Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Club (1830)

Winless Valencia face Betis

MADRID - Valencia, looking for their first win of the season after losing their first two encounters, face Real Betis at home. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

NFL

RGIII debuts for Browns

Former number one draft pick Robert Griffin III, acquired from the Redskins in the off-season, makes his quarterback debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles in one of 13 games on the schedule on opening Sunday of the National Football League season. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

Cowboys start new season without Romo

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled to start for Dallas in the absence of injured Tony Romo, as the Cowboys host the New York Giants and new coach Ben McAdoo in a clash between NFC East rivals. (NFL-COWBOYS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Garoppolo in spotlight for Patriots in absence of Brady

As Tom Brady begins a four-game suspension, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start for New England as the Patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals. (NFL-CARDINALS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana

Johnson in charge at Crooked Stick

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson is within sight of his 12th career victory on the PGA Tour as he takes a three-shot lead over Englishman Paul Casey into the final round of the FedEx Cup playoff event. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 450 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Nairo Quintana stands on the brink of his first Tour of Spain title with the Colombian taking a one minute, 23 second lead over Britain's Chris Froome into Sunday's processional final stage. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays and Orioles conclude pivotal three-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to send right-hander Aaron Sanchez (13-2) to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series between two teams separated by only one game atop the American League East, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

