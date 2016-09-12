Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

GOLF

U.S. skipper Love to announce three Ryder Cup picks

NEW YORK - United States captain Davis Love III will announce three of his four wildcard picks for this month's Ryder Cup against holders Europe. (GOLF-RYDER/US, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 450 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Old against new for Sunderland boss Moyes

LONDON - It will be a special occasion for Sunderland coach David Moyes when his new club take on his old Everton side at the Stadium of Light. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 350 words)

Real Madrid begin Champions League defence

MADRID - Real Madrid begin their Champions League title defence at home to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's first club. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REA-SPO/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

NFL

Steelers and Redskins kick off Monday night football

The Ben Roethlisberger-led Pittsburgh Steelers will be without suspended running back La'Veon Bell for their season opener against a Washington Redskins team hoping to build on last year's solid 9-7 campaign that carried them into the playoffs. (NFL-REDSKINS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Rams begin new era after moving to Los Angeles

A new era begins for the Los Angeles Rams and star running back Todd Gurley, following their franchise move from St Louis, as they meet a San Francisco 49ers team hoping to improve on last year's wretched 5-11 record. (NFL-49ERS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Orioles start three-game series

Left-hander David Price (15-8) is scheduled to start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a crucial three-game series between two teams that are part of a tight four-way race with Toronto and the New York Yankees for the American League East title, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

Blue Jays and Orioles conclude pivotal three-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to send right-hander Aaron Sanchez (13-2) to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series between two teams separated by one game atop the American League East. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BOXING

Fury, Klitschko discuss rematch plans

LONDON - Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko hold a news conference ahead of their October rematch after the Briton took the Ukrainian's titles in November. (BOXING-FURY-KLITSCHKO/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman)

CHESS

Sport gets VR makeover as organisers tap phone generation

Fans tuning in to the 2016 World Chess Championship from home may well have the best seats in the house, with the tournament set to be broadcast live in 360-degree Virtual Reality (VR), a first in any sport, organisers say. (CHESS-WORLD/, moved, by Nivedita Shankar, 420 words) (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)