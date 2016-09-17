Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Hull City v Arsenal (1400)

Leicester City v Burnley (1400)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400)

Everton v Middlesbrough (1630)

City bid to stay perfect at home to Bournemouth

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City can continue their perfect start to the Premier League season with victory at home to Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect first take by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Ian Chadband, 600 words)

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1415)

Eibar v Sevilla (1630)

Las Palmas v Malaga (1845)

Messi, Suarez and Neymar fire Barcelona to easy win

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as Barcelona roared back to life in La Liga with a dominant 5-1 victory at promoted Leganes. Atletico Madrid host Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

Bale and Ronaldo absent as Real target record win

BARCELONA - Real Madrid will be without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and record signing Gareth Bale for their trip to Espanyol on Sunday, where they aim to equal Barcelona's record of 16 consecutive La Liga wins.(SOCCER-SPAIN-REA-ZIDANE/, moved, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Lazio v Pescara (1600)

Napoli v Bologna (1845)

Napoli eye top spot

MILAN - Napoli can provisionally take over top spot with victory over Bologna and current leaders Juventus, two points ahead, in action a day later. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v Stade Rennes (1500)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nantes (1800)

Dijon FCO v Metz (1800)

FC Lorient v Lille (1800)

Girondins Bordeaux v Angers SCO (1800)

Toulouse v En Avant de Guingamp (1800)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Hamburg SV v RB Leipzig (1330)

Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen (1630)

Robben, Boateng in Bayern squad

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will have winger Arjen Robben and central defender Jerome Boateng in the squad for the first time this season when they take on Ingolstadt in search of their third straight league win. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 18)

Rosberg aims for Singapore pole

SINGAPORE - Nico Rosberg will be hoping to hold off Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, as well as Red Bull and Ferrari, in the battle for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), qualifying starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Britain aim to keep alive Davis Cup dreams

GLASGOW - U.S. Open doubles champion Jamie Murray will have the responsibility of keeping alive the defending champions hopes of reaching a second successive final as they aim to narrow Argentina's 2-0 lead. (TENNIS-DAVIS/BRITAIN (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Croatia and France attempt to break deadlock

France are without Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but will still fancy their chances against a Croatia team led by former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. They are tied at 1-1. (TENNIS-DAVIS/CROATIA, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round four)

Australia strike early to down Argentina in Perth

Australia stunned Argentina with three tries in the opening 12 minutes but were forced to defend for much of the remainder of the Rugby Championship test before running out 36-20 winners at Perth Oval. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, moved).

All Blacks hooker Coles sets up three tries to beat 'Boks

CHRISTCHURCH - Hooker Dane Coles gave a masterclass in backline playmaking to set up three New Zealand tries as the world champions thrashed South Africa 41-13 to all but secure the Rugby Championship title. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, moved)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

