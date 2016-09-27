Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Champions League (1845 GMT kickoffs)

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

CSKA Moscow v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Sporting v Legia Warsaw

FC Copenhagen v Club Bruges

Leicester City v Porto

Dinamo Zagreb v Juventus

Sevilla v Olympique Lyonnais

In-form Dortmund out to unsettle Real

DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund, having scored 20 goals in four straight wins in all competitions, host Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Group F game with the European champions having been held to two consecutive La Liga draws and with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo struggling for form. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-MAD/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Captains Love and Clarke continue Ryder Cup preparations

CHASKA, Minnesota - United States captain Davis Love III and his European counterpart Darren Clarke discuss their preparations for Friday's opening foursomes matches at the 41st Ryder Cup. Among the players who will hold news conferences at Hazeltine National Golf Club on the first day of official practice are Americans Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, and Europeans Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout from 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v Ireland, ODI

Warm-up game for Australia ahead of SA series

BENONI, South Africa - Australia meet Ireland in a one-off One Day International at Willowmore Park before they embark on a five-match series against South Africa later this week. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada, Team Europe open World Cup final

TORONTO - Undefeated Canada battle Team Europe, a group of players representing eight different countries, in the opener to the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey final. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/ (PIX), expect by 03330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Blue Jays face rival Orioles in key clash

The Toronto Blue Jays host the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game set between two teams trying to secure the wildcard berths in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe duty editor: Ed Osmond)