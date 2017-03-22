Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

International Friendly

Germany v England (1945)

DORTMUND - World champions Germany take on old rivals England in a friendly four days before their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku.

We'll have all the latest news ahead of this week's international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ and SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix, Melbourne (26)

Mercedes look to continue reign at Albert Park opener

MELBOURNE - A new-look Mercedes team anchored by triple champion Lewis Hamilton will aim to extend its dominance into the new season at Albert Park.

RUGBY

Ireland hold 2023 Rugby World Cup bid media conference

DUBLIN - Ireland's 2023 World Cup bid team discuss a visit by governing body World Rugby's technical review group.

CYCLING

Tour of Catalonia

Hermans defends overall lead

BARCELONA - Belgian Ben Hermans defends his overall lead in the Tour of Catalonia on stage three, a 188.3km race from Mataro to La Molina in the Pyrenees featuring three ascents, after Movistar were penalised for pushing a team mate in Tuesday's time trial.

SPORTS SUMMIT

World sport leaders meet at business summit

European and American football take the spotlight at the Leaders Sport Business Summit where Barcelona and the NFL explain why and how they became two of sports biggest brands.

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin (to 26)

Johnson battles Simpson in Match Play

World number one Dustin Johnson faces Webb Simpson while holder Jason Day battles American Pat Perez in round one action at the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament at the Austin Country Club.

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Puerto Rico eyes maiden WBC crown

Undefeated Puerto Rico, runners-up in the last edition of the World Baseball Classic, face the United States in the championship final at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

NBA

Cavs visit Nuggets, Jazz battle Knicks

LeBron James and the champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Denver Nuggets, while the Utah Jazz try to snap a three-game skid when they host the New York Knicks in two of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Streaking Blue Jackets host Maple Leafs

The Columbus Blue Jackets seek a fifth straight victory when they host a Toronto Maple Leafs team trying to tighten their grip on a playoff spot, while Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.