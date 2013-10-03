Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
GOLF
Presidents Cup (to 6)
U.S. ready to launch bid for eighth win over Internationals
DUBLIN, Ohio - United States launch their bid for an eighth triumph against the Internationals in the biennial team competition and a fourth in a row. Americans Hunter Mahan and Brandt Snedeker take on Australian Jason Day and Canada's Graham DeLaet in the opening fourballs at Muirfield Village Golf Club. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (PIX), expect first lead by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Simon Evans and Julian Linden, 550 words)
- -
Seve Trophy, St-Nom-la-Breteche, France (to 6)
It's Olazabal v Torrance in Seve Trophy
PARIS - Continental Europe, captained by Jose Maria Olazabal, take on a Britain and Ireland side led by Sam Torrance in the biennial team event. (GOLF-TROPHY/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Valencia, Spurs and Sevilla continue Europa League campaigns
LONDON - Big-hitters Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt are all involved in the latest round of group matches. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Korean Formula One Grand Prix
Vettel taunts suspicious rivals with traction control jibes
YEONGAM, South Korea - World champion Sebastian Vettel has teased rivals puzzling over how his car could be so much quicker than theirs by jokingly referring to Red Bull's 'traction control system'. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/REDBULL (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 550 words)
We will also have other stories from the paddock.
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of France
Ogier set to clinch first world title
PARIS - Frenchman Sebastien Ogier only needs to grab one point at the Rally of France to secure his first world title. (RALLYING-FRANCE/, expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Cardinals and Pirates clash in series opener
The top-seeded St Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opening game of the best-of-five National League Division Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/CARDINALS (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Dodgers set for postseason clash with Braves
The Los Angeles Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound against the host Atlanta Braves who will counter with right-hander Adam Wainwright in Game One of the best-of-five National League Division Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/BRAVES (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
New-look Athletics contend with old 'Moneyball' formula
Coming to theaters this October: 'Moneyball 2: Return of the Athletics'. Eleven years after their magical campaign was documented in a best-selling book and Academy Award-nominated film, Major League Baseball's (MLB) Oakland Athletics are back to their successful, frugal, winning ways. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/ATHLETICS (FEATURE), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by William Robinson, 700 words)
- -
Cardinals use youth movement to maintain winning tradition
The St Louis Cardinals have used a big infusion of youth to keep up their winning tradition as they seek a 12th World Series title and second in three years. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/CARDINALS (FEATURE), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)
- - - -
NFL
Hoyer leads surprising Browns against Bills
The Cleveland Browns (2-2) look to extend their surprise run behind quarterback Brian Hoyer with a third consecutive victory when they host the Buffalo Bills (2-2). (NFL-BROWNS/, expect by 0350 GMT/11:50 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NHL
Season ramps up with eight games on schedule
Highlights of Thursday's regular season National Hockey League games. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: China Open, Beijing (to 6)
ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)
Copy on merit
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
World championships, Antwerp (to 6)
Copy on merit
